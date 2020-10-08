United Party for National Development (UPND) youths and their counterparts from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have vowed to proceed with the planned demonstration today despite police mulling over the notification.

Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of operations Bonny Kapeso told the youth leaders at a meeting on Monday that they would not be allowed to go ahead with the procession because the matter was before the courts.

Speaking at a joint media briefing at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka yesterday morning, the national and Lusaka youth leadership of the two political parties said they had resolved to proceed with the protests national wide whether the police like it or not.

The youths are demanding for the resignation of Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Judge Essau Chulu, his deputy Emily Sikazwe and the Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano for making unilateral decisions that favour the ruling Patriotic Front without consulting stakeholders in the electoral process.

The youths from the two parties are angered at the decision to discard the voter’s register and replace it with a new one which is initially being done online.

The youths argued that they would not sit and watch while the country continued to tilt towards a situation similar to the 2016 elections which left the country reeling on the verge of civil strife as a result of incompetence from the ECZ Chairperson Judge Esau Chulu.

UPND Deputy National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso said the demonstration will be a reminder to those in authority that the citizenry will this time not accept Judge Chulu imposing a leader on the people of Zambia.

He charged that if deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of operations, Bonnie Kapeso, who has threatened to “break bones” of the youths wanted to flex his muscles and unleash the newly purchased armoured vehicles, they are ready for the challenge.

“We have a duty as UPND and NDC to remind those in authority that we don’t want Esau Chulu to give us a president like what happened in 2016. If exercising our constitutional right to protest demands that Mr Kapeso should test his newly acquired armoured vehicles, then we are ready to have our bones broken,” he said.

And NDC National Youth Chairperson Charles Kabwita said the country risked plunging into chaos if the current ECZ leadership was allowed to continue at the helm of the elections body.

“We will not allow this country to be put on fire by 2 people. This protest, with or without allowing it, we are going ahead because there is no provision in the Public Order Act (PoA) that stops people from protesting provided all the requirements for a protest are met,” he said.

UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Anderson Banda charged that “having satisfied the laid down requirements for conducting a peaceful protest,” the youths would proceed with the planned demonstration.

He stated that the youths would not allow the on-going online voter registration to continue and if the police want to murder and maim innocent citizens, they have been presented with an opportunity as the youths take to the streets tomorrow.

NDC Lusaka Province Chairperson Nachama Shimulunda called for the country’s youths to turn out in large numbers for tomorrow’s protest while his District Youth Chairperson Victor Mwansa warned PF Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson to abort his plan of disrupting the planned demonstration, warning of serious reprisals.

“Those who are planning to come and disrupt the protest, we will fight them. And for you Daniel Kalembe, go to Chisokone and ask them what we did to them,” he warned.