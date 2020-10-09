9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 9, 2020
General News
Updated:

Chongwe MP commends UNILUS for donating 142 Desks to Silverest schools

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Chongwe constituency member of Parliament Japhen Mwakalombe has commended the University of Lusaka (UNILUS) for donating 142 desks worth 100,000 Kwacha to Silverest primary and Silverest secondary schools in Chongwe district, Lusaka province.

ZANIS reports that Mr Mwakalombe who received the donation on behalf of the two learning institutions, noted that the donation will not only address the challenge of lack of furniture at the two schools, but will also enable pupils to practice social distancing during classes.

Mr Mwakalombe who is also Copperbelt Minister, said it is gratifying to note that UNILUS attaches great importance towards supplementing government’s efforts in improving the learning environments for pupils.

He has implored pupils and staff at the two schools to take care of the donated desks to enable future generations to also benefit from them.

And in a speech read on his behalf by UNILUS Vice Chancellor Chipasha Mulenga, Professor, Pailose Chifwanakenu, said the University decided to donate to the two schools because the institution acknowledges the significance of primary and secondary education where it draws its clientele.

“The University of Lusaka has a passion for quality education as its driving force hence the reason for the donation,” said Professor Chafwanakenu.

He stated that the University remains committed to giving back to the communities around the area where it operates as it values its corporate social responsibilities.

Professor Chifwanakenu said he is confident that the donation whose ripple effect will be the provision of a conducive learning environment for pupils in the new normal will lead to provision of quality education.

Speaking during the same event, Chongwe District Commissioner, Robert Mwanza thanked UNILUS for the gesture.

Mr Mwanza called on other stakeholders in the district to emulate the University by partnering with government to enhance the provision of social services to the people in the area.

Previous articleIMF approves aid for world’s 28 poorest countries, again Zambia misses out
Next articlePresidential solar milling plant bearing fruit

Category

