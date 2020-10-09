Chipolopolo were punished today by Kenya who handed Micho his debut defeat in charge in Nairobi.

Kenya beat Zambia 2-1 in a match the Harambee Stars dominated the first hour and deservingly went into the break leading 2-0.

They took the lead in the 21st minute when TP Mazembe defender Tandi Mwape turned Cliff Nyakeya’s effort into his own net.

Six minutes later, Nyakeya finally got on the score sheet when he stole the ball from Zanaco midfielder Kelvin Kapumbu in the center circle to race unabated passed four Zambian players before beating goalkeeper Sebastian Mwange.

There was some improvement in the 65th minute with the introduction of Kelvin Mubanga and Emmanuel Chabula for Fashion Sakala and Evans Kangwa including the earlier change of Collins Sikombe for Benson Sakala in the 46th minute.

Sikombe’s arrival particularly saw Zambia’s set-piece play look more convincing and threatening.

However, it was the Mubanga-Chabula combination that looked like potentially causing more problems.

And it paid off when Mubanga’s cross produced a goal in the 81st that was headed in by Chabula.

Four minutes later, Zambia were denied an equalizer after the ball had crossed the line but the referee saw nothing wrong with Kenneth Muguna’s desperate clearance of a clear goal to rob the visitors of a fortunate draw.

And now, Micho and his team head for an even tougher game in South Africa seeking redemption this Sunday against Bafana Bafana in Rustenburg.