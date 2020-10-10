9.5 C
Government makes Progress in Developing a Minimum Wage Transport Drivers

By Chief Editor
Labour Commissioner Givens Muntengwa says government has made progress in developing a minimum wage for the transport sector through the Labour Advisory Committee.

Mr. Muntengwa says the minimum wage will, going forward, act as a basis for unions in the transport sector to negotiate for conditions of service for their members.

He reiterated government’s commitment to developing a Statutory Instrument that regulates conditions of service for protected workers.

And Mr. Muntengwa has advised drivers in the transport sector against going on strike over the minimum wage because they do not fall under protected workers.

He says the planned strike is illegal because drivers in the transport sector have no sector minimum wage.

Addressing leaders of four transport sector unions at his office in Lusaka today, Mr. Muntengwa said the unions are instead supposed to negotiate for better conditions of service for their members.

He said striking before any dispute has been declared is illegal and drivers found wanting risk being fired by their employers.

The transport sector unions that attended the meeting are National Union of Transport and Allied Workers, United Truck Drivers and Allied workers Union of Zambia, Zambia Bus and Taxi Union of Zambia and Zambia Union of Tanker Drivers and Allied workers.

Previous articleUK Announces Support for 50,000 Jobs & To Facilitate Over £100m of Private Sector Investment In Zambia
Next articlePresident Lungu Directs Secretary to the Treasury to Find Money to Complete the Stalled Boarding School Construction Project

  1. I wish I could have access to the text of the policy paper itself. There’s passenger bus passenger transport, goods transport, within goods transport there is petroleum transport which has its own special risks. This would be really interesting to read as different sectors hv different margins. It would be nice to see how they hv handled these.

