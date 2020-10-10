Chipolopolo captain Kabaso Chongo has been banished from the Zambia camp and will not be part of Sunday’s final friendly stop against South Africa away in Rustenburg.

The 2012 AFCON winner and TP Mazembe defender was released from camp in Nairobi on Saturday just 24 hours after Chipolopolo lost 2-1 there in a friendly against Kenya.

“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform the football family that Chipolopolo skipper Kabaso Chongo has been excused from the on-going international friendly matches for technical reasons,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said in a statement.

“Following the decision of the technical bench, Chongo will not proceed with the rest of the team to South Africa where they will play Bafana Bafana on Sunday in Rustenburg.

“All the parties involved have been informed with Chipolopolo coach Milutin Sredojevic wishing the player all the best in his career.

“The TP Mazembe defender is expected to fly out to his base in Lubumbashi.”

Mungala did not give any further reasons for the defenders’ shock expulsion who has been Chipolopolo captain since March 2019.

Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic will now turn to deputies Bruce Musakanya of Zesco United or Power Dynamos midfielder Benson Sakala to captain the team on October 11.