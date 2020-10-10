President Edgar Lungu has pledged to complete the stalled works at Masangano Boarding Secondary School in Masaiti district on the Copperbelt. President Lungu has expressed deep displeasure that the school whose construction works commenced in 2008, has not been completed to date.

The Head of state has since instructed Secretary to the Treasury, Fredson Yamba, whom he called on the phone after inspecting the unfinished structures, that he should find money to complete the school.

“The shame will be on us if we don’t do it. We need to do the labor-based model to finish this school and cut long distances our children here have been facing. We can’t blame the past governments, we will treat this matter as an urgent one,” a visibly annoyed President Lungu said.

And area Member of Parliament, Joseph Kabamba said the Ministry of General Education has been so supportive of the project after he engaged them.

“The Ministry released an initial funding of 500 Hundred Thousand Kwacha which has since been used to roof four teachers houses,” Mr Kabamba stated.

He added that the Ministry had further released an additional 800 Thousand Kwacha to expedite works on the project. Mr Kabamba expressed optimism that all things being equal, the school will be completed before the end of 2021.

“The people of Masaiti district have made several complaints on the project that has stalled. We promised them that we will complete the School,” he added.

Later, President Lungu held a meeting with Head Men of Chiwala Chiefdom whom he promised that he will ensure the Masangano -Mkushi road is worked on as soon as possible, as he knows the importance of the road to the farmers in the area.

“I came here to hear from you, because most times I hear from your minister and MP. I want to hear for myself what you need here,” President Lungu told the headmen.

And Copperbelt Province Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe thanked the President for being the first Head of State to have a meeting with village headmen in the area.

Meanwhile,

President Edgar Lungu has asked the Provincial health to expedite the procurement process of equipment to allow normal operations to start at Masaiti District Hospital.

The President said management should expedite the release of funds so that the hospital does not remain unused for a long time when people need the services.

The hospital whose construction started in 2015 has been built in three phases. The last phase is expected to be complete by December this year.

President Lungu who toured the hospital was informed the facility has not been fully operational due to lack of equipment which is supposed to be supplied in the last phase

“This risks to be white elephants if we do not push for funds to complete projects. We have leaders here who should push for the money and ensure procurement issues are followed up,” President Lungu said

And Provincial Health Director Robert Zulu informed the President that the hospital needs theater equipment and kitchen equipment for it to fully open to the public.

“We are partially open the maternity ward, out-patient department are operating and once equipment is installed by year end we will be able to provide all services,” he explained.

The President asked the Provincial Health office to give him a report on how far the procurement of equipment had gone.

Later President Lungu met three chiefs and assured them that government will work on feeder roads in the district which the traditional leaders had complained of as one of the challenges in the district.

Among the traditional leaders that met with the President include Chief Nkambo, Senior Chief Chiwala and Senior Chief Mushili representatives.

The President also said he will ask the minister of water development who is also Bwana Mkubwa MP to visit the area and conduct a survey to establish how many boreholes will be required in the district so that the problem can be resolved.

“I will engage ministry of water development to survey and tell us how many how boreholes can be done besides the Kafulafuta dam water supply improvement project which will cater the district,” the president said.

President Lungu also held a meetings with village head in Masaiti and with party officials in Mutaba area.

President Lungu is on the Copperbelt for a working visit.