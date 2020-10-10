Photo Gallery The Week in Pictures By Chief Editor - October 10, 2020 0 39 views Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print From right to left: Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mphanza Mvunga, Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Esau Chulu, Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu and Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano after the swearing-in ceremony at State House today Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 First Lady Esther Lungu serves Mr Shadrick Kankwala at State House where she donated a wheelchair to him on Tuesday, October 6,2020- Pictures by Eddie Mwanaleza/State house 06-10-2020 First Lady Esther Lungu serves Mr Shadrick Kankwala at State House where she donated a wheelchair to him on Tuesday, October 6,2020- Pictures by Eddie Mwanaleza/State house 06-10-2020 Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Hon. Dora Siliya, Celebrating her 50th Birthday Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Hon. Dora Siliya, Celebrating her 50th Birthday The Copperbelt International Airport renamed Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport is on its way to being a hub for air traffic with a class E runway that will be able to accommodate large aircraft such as Boeing 747/777, Airbus 350 and MD 11. The Copperbelt International Airport renamed Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport is on its way to being a hub for air traffic with a class E runway that will be able to accommodate large aircraft such as Boeing 747/777, Airbus 350 and MD 11. The Copperbelt International Airport renamed Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport is on its way to being a hub for air traffic with a class E runway that will be able to accommodate large aircraft such as Boeing 747/777, Airbus 350 and MD 11. Kantanshi MP Dr. Anthony Mumba checks on works on Mufulira- Mokambo Road which are progressing well The impounded truck carrying 1200 bags of mealie meal which was about to be smuggled into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) The impounded truck carrying 1200 bags of mealie meal which was about to be smuggled into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) The Construction of a New Market in Chingola From right to left: Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mphanza Mvunga, Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Esau Chulu, Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu and Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano after the swearing-in ceremony at State House today Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 President Lungu’s Daughter Tasila and her Husband Patrick Mwansa during their Homneymoon President Lungu’s Daughter Tasila and her Husband Patrick Mwansa during their Homneymoon First Lady Esther Lungu pays a Courtesy call on Paramount Chief Mpezeni at Ependukeni palace in Chipata.The First Lady will be the guest of honour at the 50th Anniversary of the Catholic Theresian Sisters in Zambia-Pictures by THOMAS NSAMA