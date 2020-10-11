Kasama General Hospital says it has started expanding the COVID -19 isolation center at the institutions.

Kasama Hospital Acting Medical Superintendent Musiyani Simukonde said the development is aimed at addressing the inadequate bed capacity at the facility.

Dr. Simukonde explained that once complete, the hospital will be able to isolate more COVID-19 patients.

He said this when Kasama Central Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa donated COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) for front line health workers at the hospital.

And Dr. Simukonde said the donation of PPEs will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of health workers in the battle field who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to thank you for this donation to the front line workers, it will surely go a long way in safe guarding the lives of health workers,” he said.

He also disclosed that the hospital has started carrying out COVID -19 tests which the public have been urged to utilize.

Meanwhile, Kasama Central Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa noted the risks that health front liners face in combating the COVID -19 pandemic.

Mr.Sampa said the efforts by the ministry of health to fight the pandemic cannot go unnoticed hence his gesture to donate 50 PPEs to the hospital.

He also encouraged health personnel to take COVID -19 preventive measures as they continue to battle the pandemic.

Mr.Sampa also thanked government for placing priority on combating the pandemic through it numerous interventions such as the provision of quality health care services to the COVID -19 patients.