Sunday, October 11, 2020
General News
Updated:

President Lungu calls on the church to vigorously go deeper into prayers and ensure peace continues to prevail

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has called on the church to vigorously go deeper into prayers and ensure peace continues to prevail in the country.

The Head of State says the church should also pray for politicians, for peace, love and unity to triumph in the nation.

President Lungu appealed to the church when he attended mass at Chilenga 2, Baptist Union Church in Masaiti district, this morning.

“The church should pray hard especially for politicians for peace and unity to prevail especially as we go into 2021,” the Head of State emphasised.

And Copperbelt Province Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe said the provincial administration will continue to work with the church to foster development in the province.

“The Church should hold hands with my office on October 18th, 2020, to petition God on several matters affecting the province and the nation as a whole,” Mr Mwakalombe stated.

Meanwhile, Masaiti Member of Parliament, Michael Katambo said members of Parliament will abide by the presidential call on parliamentarians to closely work with the churches.

“For the first time, the people of Masaiti constituency have seen light shining upon them for the many problems they encounter, “Mr Katambo stated, referring to the presence of the Head of State in the community.

And speaking earlier, Chilenga 2 congregation Pastor in charge, Ricky Katontoka emphasised the need to embrace unity among leaders as Jesus did to his Apostles.

“As Zambians we should not forget who we are by taking advantage of the long standing record of peace we are known for, adding that unless we are united, God will not command a blessing on all the challenges the nation is grappling with,” Pastor Katontoka narrated.

He said as Christians, Zambians should learn to humble themselves before their leaders because God loves those that are humble.

“Zambia will continue being a Christian nation which other countries have endeavored to emulate for many years,” he blessed.

