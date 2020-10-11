9.5 C
Sunday, October 11, 2020
The Attitude by Local Engineers is ‘unpatriotic and heartbreaking’, I need EIZ to explain- President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has said that he will soon convene a meeting with the Engineering Institute of Zambia ( EIZ) to find out why government projects take long to finish.

The President Lungu said that he needs an explanation from EIZ as to why there are shoddy works on government projects, adding that he also wonders why structures in the private sector are completed on time and of better quality than those of the government.

The Head of State said this today, after inspecting the Copperbelt Patriotic Front (PF) Conventional Centre in Ndola.

The President described the attitude of local engineers as ‘unpatriotic and heartbreaking.’

President Lungu has, however, expressed happiness with the quality of works exhibited at the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Conventional Centre and has since commended the PF leadership in the province.

“We shall look for money and ensure this project is completed. I was very upset yesterday, but I wish to express my happiness here today. Well-done Copperbelt team,” he said!

And speaking earlier, Copperbelt PF Chairperson, Nathan Chanda said the project will be completed before the end of the year. Mr. Chanda said the building which has now been renamed as Edgar Chagwa Lungu Conventional Centre will also come with a youth resource centre and a hotel.

Construction works of the conventional centre started in February 2018.

Previous articleChellah salutes Innovative Kapiri council management

