Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation, Chalwe Lombe has advised Zambian nationals to fulfill the requirements in the countries of origin, transit and destination before intending to travel abroad.

Ambassador Lombe says countries have formulated guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic to help contain the spread of the disease which applies to foreign nationals wishing to depart or enter those countries either on business or for tourism purposes.

The Permanent Secretary made this call in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Public Relations Officer, Chansa Kabwela.

“Documents such as special travel permits, COVID-19 negative certificates, and travel visas are now among the requirements and it is incumbent upon would-be travelers to have the proper documentation depending on the country of origin or destination,” he advised.

Ambassador Lombe has observed that while some countries have eased travel restrictions and reopened their borders to international travelers, others have continued to uphold the suspension of all existing visas granted to foreign nationals except those belonging to diplomats and project categories, owing to the continued upsurge in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world.

“Members of the public are urged to obtain in advance, accurate travel information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other credible sources to reduce the risk of their being denied exit from the country of origin, getting stranded while in transit or being denied entry into the destination country,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary has further encouraged Zambians to ensure strict adherence to the set guidelines and public health measures on Covid-19 to avoid unnecessary inconvenience as they travel.

He reiterates the Ministry’s readiness through its Missions abroad, to continue serving the country and providing the relevant information to Zambian nationals regarding travel guidelines during the period of the pandemic.