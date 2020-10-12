9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 12, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Bank of Zambia disburses 66 million Kwacha of the 10 billion Kwacha stimulus package

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Headlines Bank of Zambia disburses 66 million Kwacha of the 10 billion Kwacha...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Bank of Zambia has in the last one month disbursed 66 million Kwacha of the 10 billion Kwacha stimulus package under the targeted medium-term refinancing facility.

Last month, the disbursement stood at 1,819 billion Kwacha but this month, it stands at 1,885 billion.

The Central bank says banks have been allocated 1.5 billion Kwacha while non-banks have been given 314 million.

This is according to a statement issued by the Bank of Zambia.

Six banks benefited from the facility with Atlas Mara accessing the largest amount of 533 million Kwacha.

Other banks are ABSA, Stanbic, Indo-Zambia, Access and First Capital Bank.

The non-bank institutions that benefited from the facility are Microfinance, Altus, Xtenda, Izwe, Betternow and Pulse.

The Central Bank says 18,132 individuals and households benefited from the funds while other customers who benefited were 1,219, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 19, 351.

The targeted medium-term refinancing facility is a 10 billion Kwacha fund designed to respond to challenges private sector is facing in the advent of Covid-19.

Previous articleVoting Pattern in Dundumwezi Must Change as a mark of appreciating President Lungu-Phiri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Bank of Zambia disburses 66 million Kwacha of the 10 billion Kwacha stimulus package

The Bank of Zambia has in the last one month disbursed 66 million Kwacha of the 10 billion Kwacha...
Read more
Feature Politics

Voting Pattern in Dundumwezi Must Change as a mark of appreciating President Lungu-Phiri

Chief Editor - 0
The Patriotic Front (PF) has implored people of Dundumwezi Constituency in Kalomo District, Southern Province to vote for President Edgar Lungu in the 2021General...
Read more
Columns

Tools of colonialism: Names and Language

editor - 0
Let us put it in context. We say that we have achieved Independence, but habits and practices don’t lie. Let us start with the...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Slick-One releases “Nshikonka Amafunde”

staff - 0
Slick-One releases the 2nd single from his forthcoming sophomore album which has yet to be given a name. The song is titled “Nshikonka Amafunde”...
Read more
Feature Politics

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is determined to improve the living standards of the people

Chief Editor - 17
STATE HOUSE has said that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has an urgent need to improve the living standards of the people as demonstrated...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Two Zambian Bushcamps ranked internationally

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Two Zambian Bushcamps located in South Luangwa National Park have been ranked internationally in the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice awards 2020. According to...
Read more

Provincial expos marketing tool for Zambia-Yaluma

Economy Chief Editor - 4
The government says provincial investment expositions have significantly helped in wooing investments to spur development in the country’s ten administrative regions. Minister of Commerce, Trade,...
Read more

Cement pricing cartel probe continues-CCPC

Economy Chief Editor - 8
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) says it has continued with its investigations regarding suspected cartel conduct by some players in the cement...
Read more

Government warns against encroaching on security land

Economy Chief Editor - 3
Government has advised citizens to stop encroachment on land that has been reserved for security purposes. And Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has asked...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.