Minster of Health Chitalu Chilufya has warned some private health institutions to avoid admitting COVID-19 patient as they would be held responsible for late referrals.

Dr Chilufya stated that two very ill patients are currently in admission after being referred late from a Private health institution.

Dr Chilufya has also appealed to the general public to seek medical attention in designated COVID-19 health centers.

The Minster made the warning today during the COVID-19 update in Lusaka.

“Although the Country has continued to record low cases of COVID-19 the disease severity among the patients continues to be worrying especially those with underlining conditions,’’ he said.

Dr Chilufya further expressed concern that some bar owners have continued to abrogate the stipulated operating hours by going beyond until 05:00 hours in the morning.

Meanwhile, 91 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded from the 2,731 test conducted and eight brought in dead were also recorded while 83 patients have been discharged.

He explained that health authorities have continued to record reduced cases with 17 patients in admission while the number of patients on oxygen has also reduced.

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered Bank Zambia has donated 50 thousand United States Dollars (USD) to the Health sector in an effort to scale-up the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic in Zambia.

Speaking in a statement availed to ZANIS by Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing Christine Matambo disclosed that the Bank has partnered with the Centre for Infectious Disease and Research Zambia (CIDRZ) to scale up testing in communities and health facilities.

Ms. Matambo commended government through the Ministry of Health for the persistent efforts in testing and treating the virus, ensuring that it is well managed to avoid further spread.

“This is one of the many ways that Standard Chartered Bank continues to join the national fight against COVID-19. As you know, testing is a vital element in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and we commend the Ministry of Health for their relentless efforts in managing one of the greatest challenges faced by humanity in the last 50 years,” Ms. Matambo stated.

She added that the fight against the pandemic requires concerted efforts from both the public and private partners hence the donation which will enhance testing capacity in the country.

“Standard Chartered remains firmly committed to Zambia and to supporting the communities in which we operate. The Bank’s firm belief in forging strategic partnerships to ensure effective, and collaborative response to national challenges such as COVID-19 pandemic,” Ms. Matambo reiterated.

Zambia has so far recorded 15, 549 cases of COVID-19, a total of 14, 682 recoveries, with 345 deaths, while active cases stands at 522 according to the latest reports by the Ministry of Health.