Monday, October 12, 2020
Slick-One releases “Nshikonka Amafunde”

Slick-One releases the 2nd single from his forthcoming sophomore album which has yet to be given a name. The song is titled “Nshikonka Amafunde” featuring the multi-talented “Killa” of So’ Good Entertainment and it was produced by Sarrz Beatz. “Nshikonka Amafunde” translated in English is “I don’t follow the rules” which is exactly what Slick-One intends to do in terms of music, be a trendsetter, pave his own way and not conform to the rules and limitations set by the Zambian entertainment industry.

The official release date for “Nshikonka Amafunde” is Wednesday 14th October, 2020 and the song will be available for purchase and streaming on all digital platforms worldwide.

For more information on Slick-One’s current activities and to stay updated with his releases, tours and show, you can follow him on all social media platforms using the links below:

