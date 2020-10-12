Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo has praised government for a coordinated approach in the implementation of the Mobile Issuance of National Registration Cards NRCs in southern province.

Speaking in Mazabuka yesterday when he and Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo inspected the mobile issuance of NRCs, Mr Nkombo said that so far government is doing well in terms of implementing the exercise in his constituency and south province as a whole.

Nkombo who is also UPND Chairman for Elections said that there has been some pockets of miscommunication among parents and government officers who are tasked to register people on who should represent a first-time NRC holder.

And Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has warned unscrupulous people trying to take advantage of the ongoing Mobile issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) by taking children below the ages of 16 years to acquire NRCs.

Speaking When he stopped over in Mazabuka to check on how the exercise is progressing, Hon Kampyongo learned that some unscrupulous people had been taking underaged children to try and acquire NRCs.

Hon Kampyongo warned that all those in the business of taking people they are not related with to acquire NRCs should desist or risk going to jail as the conduct is against the law.

And Hon Kampyongo commended Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo for being present during his inspection of the Mobile NRC exercise in his constituency and district.