9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 12, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

UPND’s Garry Nkombo happy with NRCs Issuance Exercise in Southern Province

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Headlines UPND's Garry Nkombo happy with NRCs Issuance Exercise in Southern Province
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo has praised government for a coordinated approach in the implementation of the Mobile Issuance of National Registration Cards NRCs in southern province.

Speaking in Mazabuka yesterday when he and Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo inspected the mobile issuance of NRCs, Mr Nkombo said that so far government is doing well in terms of implementing the exercise in his constituency and south province as a whole.

Nkombo who is also UPND Chairman for Elections said that there has been some pockets of miscommunication among parents and government officers who are tasked to register people on who should represent a first-time NRC holder.

And Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has warned unscrupulous people trying to take advantage of the ongoing Mobile issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) by taking children below the ages of 16 years to acquire NRCs.

Speaking When he stopped over in Mazabuka to check on how the exercise is progressing, Hon Kampyongo learned that some unscrupulous people had been taking underaged children to try and acquire NRCs.

Hon Kampyongo warned that all those in the business of taking people they are not related with to acquire NRCs should desist or risk going to jail as the conduct is against the law.
And Hon Kampyongo commended Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo for being present during his inspection of the Mobile NRC exercise in his constituency and district.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo inspecting NRCs issuance
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo inspecting NRCs issuance

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo inspecting NRCs issuance
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo inspecting NRCs issuance

Previous articleFive People Arrested for Operating a Pharmacy without a Certificate of Registration

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

UPND’s Garry Nkombo happy with NRCs Issuance Exercise in Southern Province

Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Garry Nkombo has praised government for a...
Read more
Health

Five People Arrested for Operating a Pharmacy without a Certificate of Registration

Chief Editor - 0
Five people of Solwezi District in North- Western Province have been arrested for operating a Pharmacy without a Certificate of Registration in contravention of...
Read more
Columns

EFZ demands halt to Consultation on Comprehensive Sexuality Education with Selected Stakeholders

Chief Editor - 0
  EXPRESSING SURPRISE THAT DESPITE DIRECTIVES BY THE VICE PRESIDENT, CERTAIN PRO-CSE WORKING GROUPS ARE ENGAGING SELECTED STAKEHOLDERS ON SRH&R AND CSE. 11TH OCTOBER, 2020 -...
Read more
Feature Sports

Chipolopolo Rally to Redeem Themselves to Beat Bafana

sports - 3
Chipolopolo on Sunday begun life minus expelled captain Kabaso Chongo with victory over South Africa in friendly match away in Rustenburg. Zambia rallied to beat...
Read more
Headlines

The Attitude by Local Engineers is ‘unpatriotic and heartbreaking’, I need EIZ to explain- President Lungu

Chief Editor - 21
President Edgar Lungu has said that he will soon convene a meeting with the Engineering Institute of Zambia ( EIZ) to find out why...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Attitude by Local Engineers is ‘unpatriotic and heartbreaking’, I need EIZ to explain- President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
President Edgar Lungu has said that he will soon convene a meeting with the Engineering Institute of Zambia ( EIZ) to find out why...
Read more

UPND Questions President Lungu’s Silence During the Political Parties Summit

Headlines Chief Editor - 28
United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Stephen Katuka has questioned President Edgar Lungu’s silence during yesterday’s Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Presidential...
Read more

President Lungu Directs Secretary to the Treasury to Find Money to Complete the Stalled Boarding School Construction Project

Headlines Chief Editor - 23
President Edgar Lungu has pledged to complete the stalled works at Masangano Boarding Secondary School in Masaiti district on the Copperbelt. President Lungu...
Read more

UK Announces Support for 50,000 Jobs & To Facilitate Over £100m of Private Sector Investment In Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
UK announces new initiative to support 50,000 jobs, facilitate over £100m (2.6 Billion Kwacha) of private sector investment and improve productivity in key sectors...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.