Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo has called on district commissioners in Southern province to work together with civic leaders to facilitate smooth operations of the on-going mobile National Registration Cards (NRCs) issuance exercise.

Mr Kampyongo said there should be consensus between the district administration and civic leaders on the movements of the mobile teams in each district so that eligible applicants are informed on the presence of issuance officers in their respective areas.

ZANIS reports that the minister was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Kalomo District Commissioner, Brenda Mwenda yesterday,

“There should be collaboration with you (Dcs) and elected officials in the manner this exercise is being conducted in your respective districts. This mobile registration exercise is not different from the normal one we do, it is just moving officers in the field but still they are bound to the legal framework of following the Citizens and National Registration Act in issuing the NRCs to applicant,” he said.

And Mr Kampyongo has tasked Southern Provincial Registration Officer, Maurice Kalimukwa and the district administration to assess claims that many over-age new applicants are being turned away by the NRCs issuance mobile officers.

This follows a concern presented to the minister by Dundumwezi parliamentarian, Edgar Sing’ombe.

He said people aged between 16 and 23 should not have problems to get their NRCs unless those who are above should be subjected to a thorough scrutiny according to the laid down citizenship registration protocol.

The Home Affairs Minister is in Southern Province to acquaint himself with some challenges the NRCs mobile teams are facing in the field.