General News
Police in Nakonde discover logs of Mukula off-loaded by Unknown Persons

By Chief Editor
Police in Muchinga Province has warned individuals involved in illegal deals of Mukuka that the law will take its course once they are caught.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase sounded the warning following the discovery of some logs of Mukula in Nakonde District.

Engineer Njase told the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS ) today that Police in Nakonde discovered logs of Mukula which were off-loaded by unknown persons.

He said it is alleged that the logs of Mukula were offloaded in the night of Thursday last week on October 8, 2020.

The Commissioner explained that information so far gathered indicates that, the same logs were loaded along the great north road on a stretch between Musanya and Isoka.

He said these natural resources must benefit the local communities and the entire nation adding that a careful balance of their extraction is critical for the sustainability of the environment.

Eng Njase further urged officers to ensure that there is no compromise when it comes to enforcement of the law whenever the need arises.

“In light of the aforesaid as Chief of Police in the province I want to warn those involved in such illegal activities that they will answer according to the law once caught,” Eng Njase charged.

  2. YOU CHAPS, DO YOU REPLANT THE SAME TYPE OF TREE WHERE YOU ARE CHOPPING IT OFF? WHILE WE SEE EXOTIC TREES SUCH AS PINE AND EUCALYPTUS BEING REPLANTED, I HAVE NEVER SEEN MUKULA AND OTHER HARDWOOD TREES BEING REPLANTED. WHAT IS WRONG WITH US ZAMBIANS KANSHI?THE FORESTRY DEPARTMENT WITH SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH OF ZAMBIA MUST START PROPAGATING SEEDLINGS FROM THESE SPECIES TO FILL UP WHERE THEY ARE BEING CUT. KANO FYE UMUSUNGU AKESE MYEBA? BWAFYA!

  3. These Mwankoles are busy raping Zambia of her resources while the majority poor are suffering and left to fend for themselves and call it development. – Hypocrites, Zambians should reject PF thieves.

