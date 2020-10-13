Police in Muchinga Province has warned individuals involved in illegal deals of Mukuka that the law will take its course once they are caught.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase sounded the warning following the discovery of some logs of Mukula in Nakonde District.

Engineer Njase told the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS ) today that Police in Nakonde discovered logs of Mukula which were off-loaded by unknown persons.

He said it is alleged that the logs of Mukula were offloaded in the night of Thursday last week on October 8, 2020.

The Commissioner explained that information so far gathered indicates that, the same logs were loaded along the great north road on a stretch between Musanya and Isoka.

He said these natural resources must benefit the local communities and the entire nation adding that a careful balance of their extraction is critical for the sustainability of the environment.

Eng Njase further urged officers to ensure that there is no compromise when it comes to enforcement of the law whenever the need arises.

“In light of the aforesaid as Chief of Police in the province I want to warn those involved in such illegal activities that they will answer according to the law once caught,” Eng Njase charged.