9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

USA gives K39 billion grant to Zambia

By Chief Editor
39 views
1
Headlines USA gives K39 billion grant to Zambia
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The United States Government has given a K39 billion grant to Zambia under the new five-year Country Development Cooperation Strategy.

And President Edgar Lungu says government appreciates the support rendered by the United States of America in different sectors of the economy.

President Lungu has cited health, education and social protection as among the key sectors of the economy that have received tremendous support from the US government.

The Head of State made the remarks when United States Embassy Charge d’Affaires, David Young paid a courtesy call on him at State House today as part of the celebration of the new five year Country Development Co-operation Strategy agreement between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Zambian government.

“The United States of America’s support has been essential in complementing the Zambian government’s efforts in preserving lives, particularly human resources required for economic development,” he stressed.

“More recently, the United States pledged $14.5 million to Zambia for the COVID-19 response. The support has been earmarked, among others, towards the purchase of medical equipment, such as oxygen machines, testing equipment, and other supplies aimed at combating the pandemic,” added President Lungu.

The president emphasised that the health sector has been the greatest beneficiary of the support from the U.S. government especially in the fight against HIV/AIDS, Malaria and Malnutrition, among others.

U.S Embassy Charge'd'Affaires, David Young addresses President Edgar Lungu when he paid a courtesy call on him, where the U.S Government's commitment to implement a five- year k39 billion ($1.9 billion) development strategy for Zambia was made at State House. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
U.S Embassy Charge’d’Affaires, David Young addresses President Edgar Lungu when he paid a courtesy call on him, where the U.S Government’s commitment to implement a five- year k39 billion ($1.9 billion) development strategy for Zambia was made at State House. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS

Meanwhile, U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires (CDA), David Young explained that the K39 billion represents a renewed commitment by his country towards Zambia’s journey to being self-reliant.

Mr Young has stated that the long-term strategy will benefit more than 2.5 million citizens in the areas of health, education, economic development, and democratic governance.

“Subject to continued availability of funds from the U.S. Congress, the agreement signifies the total amount of planned funding the United States has pledged over the next five years to implement development assistance and programmes in support of the work of the U.S. Agency for International Development, which serves as a blueprint on how the U.S. government will help Zambia ultimately end its need for development assistance,” Mr Young underlined.

President Edgar Lungu talks to U.S Embassy Charge'd'Affaires, David Young when Mr Young paid a courtesy call on the head of State. On the side lines, the U.S Government pledged its commitment to implement a five- year k39 billion ($1.9 billion) development strategy for Zambia at State House. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS
President Edgar Lungu talks to U.S Embassy Charge’d’Affaires, David Young when Mr Young paid a courtesy call on the head of State. On the side lines, the U.S Government pledged its commitment to implement a five- year k39 billion ($1.9 billion) development strategy for Zambia at State House. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ZANIS

And speaking later in a discussion with cabinet ministers, Mr Young pointed out that the new USAID strategy helps support a road map towards Zambia’s self-reliance, aiming for a time when the country will no longer need to rely on foreign assistance.

The U.S.Embassy Charge d’Affaires affirmed that his country’s vision aligns with and supports Zambia’s Seventh National Development Plan and vision 2030 that aspires that the country attains its middle income status.

“Over the next five years, through USAID, the United States is committed to working with the Zambian government, its citizens, the private sector, and other donors to improve health, literacy, and food security for the most vulnerable Zambians,” Mr Young added.

In response, Finance Minister, Bwalya Ng’andu disclosed that the K39 billion grant that was signed in July this year, will go a long way in improving the health, education, water, sanitation and hygiene sectors.

Dr Ng’andu has assured the U.S. government of prudent use of the resources as enshrined in the Public Financial Management Act of 2018 that provides for an institutional and regulatory framework for management of public funds through the strengthening of accountability, oversight, management and control of public funds in the public financial management framework.

Cabinet Ministers that attended the ministerial discussion with Mr Young include Ministers of Agriculture Michael Katambo, General Education Dennis Wanchinga, Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji and Presidential Affairs Freedom Sikazwe.

In 1977, the U.S. government first established the USAID presence in Zambia.

Since then, USAID has invested more than K80 billion ($4 billion) towards Zambia’s economic, political, and social development, and helped the country respond to major crises such as the HIV/AIDS pandemic, periodic droughts, and the current coronavirus disease.

Previous articleChief Justice calls for investment in judiciary infrastructure
Next articleOver 1,000 girls are falling pregnant every year in NW province-National AIDS Council

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Former JCTR Executive Director dies after battling with Cancer

Former Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) Executive Director Emmanuel Mumba has died after battling with cancer, JCTR Executive...
Read more
Rural News

Over 1,000 girls are falling pregnant every year in NW province-National AIDS Council

Chief Editor - 0
National AIDS Council (NAC) in North-Western Province has disclosed that over one thousand school girls fall pregnant every year in the region . Provincial...
Read more
Headlines

USA gives K39 billion grant to Zambia

Chief Editor - 1
The United States Government has given a K39 billion grant to Zambia under the new five-year Country Development Cooperation Strategy. And President Edgar Lungu says...
Read more
General News

Chief Justice calls for investment in judiciary infrastructure

Chief Editor - 3
Chief justice Irene Mambilima has called for investment in infrastructure for the judiciary. The Chief Justice says the lack of adequate infrastructure, especially at subordinate...
Read more
Feature Sports

Kundananji Toasts Kazakhstan Women’s League Championship win

sports - 0
Shepolopolo striker Rachael Kundananji is delighted after winning the Kazakhstan League title with her team BIIK Kazygurt. Kundananji further claimed the golden boot after scoring...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chishimba Kambwili Found Guilty and sentenced to 12 Months in Jail

Headlines Chief Editor - 30
National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Dr. Chishimba Kambwili has been jailed for 1 year. This is in a case where Kambwili was charged with three...
Read more

Zambia admits its likely to default on interest payments

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
The Zambian Government has informed its creditors including Eurobond holders that it will not be able to meet its obligations if they do not...
Read more

I don’t think I deserve that credit for putting PF into Power in 2011-Fred M’membe

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
Socialist Party presidential candidate for the 2021 elections, Fred M’membe, has dismissed assertions that he was instrumental in ushering the ruling Patriotic Front into...
Read more

President Lungu will bounce back into office Next Year -Defence Minister tells Parliament

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
Defence Minister Hon Davies Chama has said that President Edgar Lungu will bounce back into office next year because he possesses resilient and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.