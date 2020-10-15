OPPOSITION Economic and Equity Party (EEP) president Chilufya Tayali has said that the conviction of National Democratic Party (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili is timely because he abused his powers when he served in government.

Speaking during a press briefing at his office in Lusaka earlier today, Mr. Tayali said the forgery case involving Mr. Kambwili has nothing to do with politics or political persecution.

Mr. Tayali said that from the onset, he made it clear that he would see to it that the forgery case was properly disposed of and that he is also disappointed with some Zambians who are accusing him of being used by the Patriotic Front (PF) to silence their perceived opponents.

“I am, however, disappointed that some Zambians are quick to say that Mr. Kambwili’s conviction is political victimization or persecution and I can’t understand why some Zambians react this way. The case has nothing to do with politics because it was a clear case and the evidence was overwhelming,” he said.

The opposition leader has observed that Zambia will never have good leaders if its people support the wrong people aspiring for higher office.

“Checks and balances should also be extended to those that aspire to get into power! This is to ensure that we avoid voting for the wrong people to get into government. I feel insulted when you bring in PF in this case because this was all about myself and EEP in an effort to ensure that justice prevailed on Mr. Kambwili’s behavior.”

Mr. Tayali has said politicians should not use politics to shield themselves from wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tayali has said that President Edgar Lungu should quickly set up a Commission of Inquiry into privatization.

Mr. Tayali said the privatization which happened many years ago is not water under the bridge because many people suffered and the wounds are still fresh.

He said people that were given the mandate to sell public assets enriched themselves at the expense of the country.

“It is common knowledge that privatization left a lot of people suffering and it should not be water under the bridge even if it happened many years ago. The wounds are still fresh because many people that were retrenched have not been paid what was owed to them,” said Mr. Tayali.

“This Commission of Inquiry into the privatization of Zambia’s State Assets is very important because workers who were affected will come and give testimony and maybe a recommendation to pay them will be made.”

And Mr. Tayali said UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema would be a wrong guy to go to State House because of his involvement in the sale of State assets.

“HH should prove that he is clean before he even thinks of going to State House. That’s why this Commission of Inquiry into Privatization is very important and those found wanting should be made to account.”