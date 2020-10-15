9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 15, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Chishimba Kambwili abused his powers when he served in government-Tayali

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Headlines Chishimba Kambwili abused his powers when he served in government-Tayali
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

OPPOSITION Economic and Equity Party (EEP) president Chilufya Tayali has said that the conviction of National Democratic Party (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili is timely because he abused his powers when he served in government.

Speaking during a press briefing at his office in Lusaka earlier today, Mr. Tayali said the forgery case involving Mr. Kambwili has nothing to do with politics or political persecution.

Mr. Tayali said that from the onset, he made it clear that he would see to it that the forgery case was properly disposed of and that he is also disappointed with some Zambians who are accusing him of being used by the Patriotic Front (PF) to silence their perceived opponents.

“I am, however, disappointed that some Zambians are quick to say that Mr. Kambwili’s conviction is political victimization or persecution and I can’t understand why some Zambians react this way. The case has nothing to do with politics because it was a clear case and the evidence was overwhelming,” he said.

The opposition leader has observed that Zambia will never have good leaders if its people support the wrong people aspiring for higher office.

“Checks and balances should also be extended to those that aspire to get into power! This is to ensure that we avoid voting for the wrong people to get into government. I feel insulted when you bring in PF in this case because this was all about myself and EEP in an effort to ensure that justice prevailed on Mr. Kambwili’s behavior.”

Mr. Tayali has said politicians should not use politics to shield themselves from wrongdoing.

OPPOSITION Economic and Equity Party (EEP) president Chilufya Tayal
OPPOSITION Economic and Equity Party (EEP) president Chilufya Tayal

Meanwhile, Mr. Tayali has said that President Edgar Lungu should quickly set up a Commission of Inquiry into privatization.

Mr. Tayali said the privatization which happened many years ago is not water under the bridge because many people suffered and the wounds are still fresh.

He said people that were given the mandate to sell public assets enriched themselves at the expense of the country.

“It is common knowledge that privatization left a lot of people suffering and it should not be water under the bridge even if it happened many years ago. The wounds are still fresh because many people that were retrenched have not been paid what was owed to them,” said Mr. Tayali.

“This Commission of Inquiry into the privatization of Zambia’s State Assets is very important because workers who were affected will come and give testimony and maybe a recommendation to pay them will be made.”

And Mr. Tayali said UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema would be a wrong guy to go to State House because of his involvement in the sale of State assets.

“HH should prove that he is clean before he even thinks of going to State House. That’s why this Commission of Inquiry into Privatization is very important and those found wanting should be made to account.”

Previous articleUPND Dismisses Police Chief’s Allegations of PArty Members attacking People in Muchinga

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Chishimba Kambwili abused his powers when he served in government-Tayali

OPPOSITION Economic and Equity Party (EEP) president Chilufya Tayali has said that the conviction of National Democratic Party (NDC)...
Read more
Feature Politics

UPND Dismisses Police Chief’s Allegations of PArty Members attacking People in Muchinga

Chief Editor - 0
By Stephen Katuka UPND Secretary General We wish to distance ourselves from the purported attacks being advanced by Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja that the...
Read more
Rural News

Vice president, Inonge Wina is tomorrow expected in Eastern Province for a four-day working visit

Chief Editor - 0
Vice president, Inonge Wina is tomorrow expected in Eastern Province for a four-day working visit. Provincial Permanent Secretary, Veronica Mwiche, has confirmed Mrs Wina’s official...
Read more
Headlines

COVID-19 has negatively affected the construction of the National House of Prayer-Sumaili

Chief Editor - 2
The government says the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively affected resource mobilization for the construction of the National House of Prayer. Minister...
Read more
General News

Government to support environmental protection initiatives

Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Jean Kapata says government remains committed to supporting all initiatives aimed at protecting the environment and natural resources. ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

COVID-19 has negatively affected the construction of the National House of Prayer-Sumaili

Headlines Chief Editor - 2
The government says the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively affected resource mobilization for the construction of the National House of Prayer. Minister...
Read more

It’s Persecution from PF, says NDC as the Party Instructs Laywers to Appeal against Kambwili’s Judgment

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) vice president Joseph Akafumba has described the arrest and charge of the party's president Chishimba Kambwili as persecution from...
Read more

USA gives K39 billion grant to Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
The United States Government has given a K39 billion grant to Zambia under the new five-year Country Development Cooperation Strategy. And President Edgar Lungu says...
Read more

Chishimba Kambwili Found Guilty and sentenced to 12 Months in Jail

Headlines Chief Editor - 47
National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Dr. Chishimba Kambwili has been jailed for 1 year. This is in a case where Kambwili was charged with three...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.