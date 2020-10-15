Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe has called on residents in the province to turn up in numbers and seek God’s guidance and intervention during this year’s national day of prayers.

Mr. Nundwe said the day should however not be politicised as it is an important day for the nation while advise has been given to district commissioners to encourage people in their respective districts.

Mr. Nundwe also said COVID-19 guidelines should strictly be adhered to and that prayers which will be conducted in the afternoon have been restricted to two hours only.

“I want to direct all District Commissioners in the province to make sure that people come in numbers and pray for rains, good health and prosperity for the nation while observing the guidelines given to us by the ministry of health,” Mr. Nundwe urged.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nundwe has cautioned bar owners defying the presidential directive on the hours of operation to face punishment.

The Permanent Secretary said he has observed with great concern that some bars are operating seven days a week and 24 hours a day contrary to the directive issued by the Head of State.

He said local authorities should intensify patrols by making sure that guidelines on COVID-19 are adhered to.

Meanwhile, Paul Ngosa Bar Association of Zambia- Ndola chapter member said the association has also observed that a lot of bars and taverns in densely populated areas have are operating 24/7 every day.

Mr. Ngosa said via telephone that it is up to the councils to intensify patrols and ensure that sanity prevails in the operations of bars and taverns.

He said those within town Centre have strictly adhered to the Presidential directive and that the council should level the playing field so that no one complains.

Mr. Ngosa was however, quick to strongly appeal to President Lungu to allow bars and taverns operate at full capacity while observing health guidelines as prescribed by the Ministry of Health.

“Life really is hard for us as bar owners. We have rentals, salaries and wages and other expenses to pay. We are not managing with the current situation and we are appealing to the Head of State to allow us operate at full capacity,” Mr. Ngosa said.

This year’s National Day of Prayer will be held under the theme: “Zambia seeks God’s intervention for Sustainable National Unity, Peace and Prosperity.”