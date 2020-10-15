North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela has commended the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) for establishing a fast track court against smuggling of mealie meal and maize in order to curb the vice.

Mr Mangimela said there is need for more measures to be put in place to cartel food smuggling to supplement efforts that security forces such as Zambia National Service (ZNS) are doing.

“We have a lot of food in our country but also at the same time we have rampant smuggling to the neighboring DR Congo,” he mentioned.

“We are very much aware that we are also going to have a fast track court which I think after this will be established so that we curtail such vices which have been on the increase especially in the past one year,” he said.

Mr Majimela said this in a speech read for him by his Deputy, Emmanuel Chihili during the official opening of a two day training organized by the national task force on food security.

Meanwhile, NPA Chief State Advocate, Nkumbiza Mumba noted on the need for capacity building with all key stakeholders against smuggling to curb the vice.

Ms Mumba said the training will equip participants with skills that will help curb maize and mealie meal smuggling which is rampant in the province.

“It is identified that players against smuggling are supposed to be equipped so as to enhance their capacities in ensuring food security,” she said.

And Kalumbila District Commissioner, Robinson Kalota has appealed to all security wings and all stakeholders to work with the district commissioners offices in all the districts.

“Government and the President are preaching to stop smuggling, this requires everyone’s efforts and each one of us should know our roles to play”, he said.

Mr Kalota, who is also the North-Western Province Dean of District Commissioners, said working together will help fight smuggling.