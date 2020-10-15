9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 15, 2020
General News
Mukwita lauds German Philanthropist

By Chief Editor
Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita has praised Honorary Consul Jorrit Plambeck for extending education to 800 children at a school the German philanthropist is supporting in Zambia.

Mr Mukwita said Mr Plambeck’s contribution is helping Zambian children prepare for a challenging future.

He made the remarks when Mr Plambeck paid a courtesy call on him at the Zambian Embassy in Berlin.

“Education has helped move people from poverty to prosperity in many societies in different parts of the world .This is why any contribution to the education of the Zambian child is an investment in poverty reduction,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Plambeck an international trade expert, said he has been supporting the education of 800 children at Maanu Mbwami Community School near Livingstone for many years by coordinating donations from German donors.

He stated that the donations have transformed the once-grass-thatched structure into a concrete building with more than four classroom blocks, toilets and accommodation for teachers along with a library which was set up with donations from the United Kingdom (UK).

“As part of his functions as Honorary Consul for the state of Hessen, Mr Plambeck has assisted Zambian companies participate in trade fares in Germany, provided technical advice on how to organize trade fares and how Zambian companies may sustain gains made from interactions that take place during trade fares,” the statement read in part.

Mr Plambeck has also coordinated donations of computers to a school and hospital as well as clothing for refugees living in camps near the Zambia/Angola border.

This is contained in statement availed to media in Lusaka yesterday by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations, Kellys Kaunda.

