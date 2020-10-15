9.5 C
Sports Minister Reassures Micho of Governments Support

Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga has asked fans to be patient with Chipolopolo coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic.

Mulenga today met Micho with his bench, FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala, Technical Director Lyson Zulu in Lusaka.

The meeting discussed Zambia’s performance in recent friendly matches ahead of next month’s crucial 2021 Africa Cup qualifiers against Botswana.

Zambia beat South Africa 2-1 away in Rustenburg, overcame Malawi 1-0 at home in Lusaka and lost 2-1 to Kenya in East Africa.

“I have assured the National team coach “Micho” of Government’s support during his work as he aims to restore Zambia’s football glory,” Mulenga said after the meeting.

“We believe that he is the right man for the job as he has had vast experience in his coaching career.”

Micho took over the Zambia job earlier in January this year.

“The Government through my Ministry will ensure that the National team is fully supported in all its future endeavors.”

“I therefore urge soccer fans to exercise patience as the National team coach continues his journey of blending our National team,” Mulenga said.

