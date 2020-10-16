9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 16, 2020
Updated:

Bill 10 to be Restored to Order Paper, MPs will be required to be Physically present to Vote

Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe

The National Assembly has announced that the Bill number 10 of 2019 will be restored on the order paper on October 29, 2020.

Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe said this in a statement to the media in Lusaka yesterday.

Mrs. Mbewe stated that members of Parliament will be free to debate the bill when it comes up using the stable internet facilities put in place and further advised members of parliament to be physically present at the main parliament buildings to facilitate voting.

“The Clerk of the National Assembly wishes to inform all Members of Parliament, the media and members of the public that the House will consider the Second Reading stage of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill, National Assembly Bill No. 10 of 2019 on Thursday, 29th October, 2020,” the statement read in part.

The Clerk of the National Assembly advised members of the public to follow the proceedings on Parliament television, radio or Facebook.

“While Members of Parliament are free to debate on the Bill from any suitable location with good internet connectivity, it will be advisable for Members to be physically present at the Main Parliament Buildings to facilitate voting. Members of the public are advised to follow the proceedings on Parliament television/radio or Facebook,” she stressed.

She also mentioned that members of the public will be informed if there will be any changes.

Meanwhile, PF Parliamentary Chief Whip Brian Mundubile has said that amending Article 68 of the Republican Constitution to allow for the creation of new constituencies through delimitation is critical to the enhancement of development.

Mr. Mundubile said increasing the number of constituencies can only be done once the constitution is amended through Bill number 10 of 2019.

“Bill 10 seeks to answer to aspirations of the people on delimitation by amending article 68 which restricts the number of constituencies to 156. This is why we need the bill to be passed into law,” Mr. Mundubile said.

He observed that some Constituencies such as Chilubi have lagged behind in development due to their vastness and limited resources.

Mr. Mundubile added that delimitation is a catalyst in accelerating development hence the need for Bill 10 to be supported by Parliamentarians.

“Those against Bill 10 are simply denying the people in areas like Chilubi development because they are delaying the delimitation process. It is not easy for people in places such as Chilubi and Malole constituencies to appreciate development because the areas are too vast,” he said

The Parliamentary Chief Whip said this when he held a meeting with village Headmen and women in Chilubi District at which the traditional leadership called for delimitation of the constituency to enhance development in the area.

Irene Chibuye, who spoke on behalf of the over 100 village Headmen and women said it has been difficult to attain the much-needed development in Chilubi Constituency due to its vastness and terrain.

“We are seeing development in other areas because the size of those constituencies cannot be compared to Chilubi. The constituency is too big making it hard to implement developmental programs,“ she said.

She has since appealed to the government to consider the issue of delimitation as a matter of urgency.

