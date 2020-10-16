The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has challenged Voter Education Facilitators (VEFs) under the District Voter Education Committee (DVEC) in Chipangali to put in their best as they go in the field to disseminate information to electorates.

Acting District Electoral Officer Anthony Kalunga said a mammoth task lies ahead of the ECZ programme to ensure a good number of eligible voters is captured during the registration of voters exercise.

Mr Kalunga observed that VEFs and the DVEC were the ones with knowledge to ensure eligible voters turned up in numbers to register as voters.

He noted that without the programme of registration of voters, next year’s elections would not be executed effectively.

The Acting District Electoral Officer was speaking when he officiated at this year’s training of VEFs and DVEC members for the forthcoming programme of voter registration.

“You are the ones with knowledge to give electorate, and I encourage you to put in your best so that you manage to disseminate information to ensure more people turn up to register as voters in Chipangali district,” he said.

Mr Kalunga mentioned that the time to deliver information to electorate was limited and there was need for DVEC members to put in their best for them to disseminate the information effectively.

He also urged voter educators to be ethical during their execution of the programme so that they did not tarnish and bring the name of the commission into ridicule.

And Chipangali District Voter Education Coordinator, Norman Kashi, said the voter educators should put in their best because the outcome of the programme depended on their performance in the field.

Mr Kashi noted that he had no doubt that the voter educators being trained will perform to expectations and asked them to be attentive during all the training programme.

A total of 23 participants are undergoing the Voter Education Facilitation training, out of which 19 will be engaged to execute the voter education campaign in readiness for voter registration exercise which will commence on October 29, 2020