9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 16, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

ECZ begin training of voter educators

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Feature Politics ECZ begin training of voter educators
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has challenged Voter Education Facilitators (VEFs) under the District Voter Education Committee (DVEC) in Chipangali to put in their best as they go in the field to disseminate information to electorates.

Acting District Electoral Officer Anthony Kalunga said a mammoth task lies ahead of the ECZ programme to ensure a good number of eligible voters is captured during the registration of voters exercise.

Mr Kalunga observed that VEFs and the DVEC were the ones with knowledge to ensure eligible voters turned up in numbers to register as voters.

He noted that without the programme of registration of voters, next year’s elections would not be executed effectively.

The Acting District Electoral Officer was speaking when he officiated at this year’s training of VEFs and DVEC members for the forthcoming programme of voter registration.

“You are the ones with knowledge to give electorate, and I encourage you to put in your best so that you manage to disseminate information to ensure more people turn up to register as voters in Chipangali district,” he said.

Mr Kalunga mentioned that the time to deliver information to electorate was limited and there was need for DVEC members to put in their best for them to disseminate the information effectively.

He also urged voter educators to be ethical during their execution of the programme so that they did not tarnish and bring the name of the commission into ridicule.

And Chipangali District Voter Education Coordinator, Norman Kashi, said the voter educators should put in their best because the outcome of the programme depended on their performance in the field.

Mr Kashi noted that he had no doubt that the voter educators being trained will perform to expectations and asked them to be attentive during all the training programme.

A total of 23 participants are undergoing the Voter Education Facilitation training, out of which 19 will be engaged to execute the voter education campaign in readiness for voter registration exercise which will commence on October 29, 2020

Previous articleUK’s Gold Standard Project to evaluate Chasefu water boreholes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

ECZ begin training of voter educators

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has challenged Voter Education Facilitators (VEFs) under the District Voter Education Committee (DVEC)...
Read more
Rural News

UK’s Gold Standard Project to evaluate Chasefu water boreholes

Chief Editor - 0
A UK based Gold Standard Project has engaged an independent personnel to evaluate boreholes rehabilitated by Reformed Open Community Schools (ROCS) in Chasefu District. Ministry...
Read more
Headlines

Caritas Zambia Appeals to The Ministry of Commerce to Patent Local Foods

Chief Editor - 0
Caritas Zambia has appealed to the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry to patent local foods like Chikanda and Chibwantu to benefit local people. Speaking...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

The Mystical Chokwe

staff - 7
On Wednesday 14th of October 2020, the Alliance Française of Lusaka hosted the Chokwe exhibition, displaying 72 Chokwe masks and artefacts at her fully...
Read more
Economy

The Kazungula bridge reaches 100% completion state, Minister to conduct final inspection tomorrow

Chief Editor - 11
Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale is tomorrow, Saturday October 17th expected to lead a high-powered delegation for the final inspection of the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

NRC mobile registration on course in all the five provinces- Vice President Wina

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 1
Vice president, Inonge Wina says phase two of the mobile National Registration Card (NRC) exercise is on course in all the five provinces where...
Read more

Bill 10 to be Restored to Order Paper, MPs will be required to be Physically present to Vote

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 7
The National Assembly has announced that the Bill number 10 of 2019 will be restored on the order paper on October 29, 2020. Clerk of...
Read more

UPND Dismisses Police Chief’s Allegations of PArty Members attacking People in Muchinga

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 6
By Stephen Katuka UPND Secretary General We wish to distance ourselves from the purported attacks being advanced by Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja that the...
Read more

UPND’s Mucheleka, three others discharged as Police block HH’s entourage from attending court in Kasama

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 22
The State has discharged UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka and three others on a charge of aggravated robbery And Police this morning blocked UPND...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.