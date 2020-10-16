9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 16, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Heavy rains destroy 13 houses in Mufulira

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Headlines Heavy rains destroy 13 houses in Mufulira
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Thirteen houses in Mufulira’s Kasombo area have collapsed following heavy rains.

Mufulira District Administrative Officer, Felix Mungaila disclosed yesterday that he received report of the houses which collapsed between Monday and Tuesday this week, following heavy rains.

Mr. Mungaila was speaking during a District Disaster Management and Mitigation Committee meeting in Mufulira today.

Mr Mungaila said there was a need for the committee to implement emergency intervention through the erection of tents for victims with nowhere to sleep.

“Those people who have nowhere to go following the collapse of their houses can temporarily be accommodated in tents,” he said.

And an on the spot check revealed that several houses had collapsed while others had their roofs blown off, and residents were forced to squat with neighbors.

Residents have spoken to appealed for intervention from the government and other stakeholders, saying they had lost food, fertilizer, animal feed, and school books when their houses collapsed.

One of the residents, 50 year old Wedson Mwelwa, explained that the roof of his house was blown off following heavy rains accompanied by strong winds.

“On Tuesday night, the roof of my house was blown off and I lost three 50 kg bags of urea fertilizer because my house got flooded,” Mr Mwelwa explained.

“My roofing sheets were also torn and it has been impossible to put them back,” he added.

Mr Mwelwa appealed to well-wishers to help him buy new roofing sheets for his house to enable him prepare for the rainy season.

Another resident, 80 year old Jennifer Kaluboni explained that her house collapsed leaving her destitute and homeless.

Ms Kaluboni, who was living with 7 dependants asked for help from well-wishers to help her reconstruct her house as she was being forced to squat with neighbors.

Another resident,51 year old Janet Mwila said she has lost two 50 kg bags of animal feed concentrate, five bags of maize bran, and school books for her children after her house collapsed during a heavy down pour.

Ms Mwila appealed to well-wishers to help her roof another house she had been constructing, to enable her move there.

Previous articleGovernment Ignored all Indicators of Possible Default on External Debt Service Obligations-JCTR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Heavy rains destroy 13 houses in Mufulira

Thirteen houses in Mufulira's Kasombo area have collapsed following heavy rains. Mufulira District Administrative Officer, Felix Mungaila disclosed yesterday that...
Read more
Headlines

Government Ignored all Indicators of Possible Default on External Debt Service Obligations-JCTR

Chief Editor - 0
Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has said the Zambian Government chose to ignore the many indicators of a debt default that have characterised...
Read more
Rural News

World Vision Launches K23 million water project in Norther Province

Chief Editor - 0
Government with support from World Vision Zambia has launched a K23 million water and sanitation project for Kasama and Mbala districts in Northern Province. Speaking...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

The Secret To Your Success Is Who You Marry

editor - 3
Whether or not you realize it,your success and outlook in life can also depend on the people you surround yourself with. But science takes that...
Read more
Economy

Government Introduce SI to Compel Foreign and Local Companies to buy Protective Wear and other Products from Zambian Companies

Chief Editor - 5
Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Christopher Yaluma says government will soon introduce a Statutory Instrument (SI) that will compel foreign and local companies...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ng’ombe residents riots over elapse of mobile NRC issuance

General News Chief Editor - 8
Some irate residents in Lusaka’s Ng’ombe compound yesterday ran amok and threw all kinds of missiles that has left a teacher and a learner...
Read more

Attorney General Dragged To Court For Alleged Fraudulent Activities at Kalengwa Mine

General News Chief Editor - 10
The Office of the Attorney General (AG) has been dragged to Court for allegedly engaging in fraudulent activities at Kalengwa Mine in Mufumbwe District...
Read more

General Public to make use of the Public Protector

General News Chief Editor - 4
Office of the Public Protector has called on the general populace to utilize its services in ensuring that they receive the expected services from...
Read more

President Lungu calls for UNZA Alumni to give back

General News Chief Editor - 10
President Edgar Lungu has urged University of Zambia students to collaborate with the institution and contribute to its development and effective service delivery. President...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.