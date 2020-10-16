Thirteen houses in Mufulira’s Kasombo area have collapsed following heavy rains.

Mufulira District Administrative Officer, Felix Mungaila disclosed yesterday that he received report of the houses which collapsed between Monday and Tuesday this week, following heavy rains.

Mr. Mungaila was speaking during a District Disaster Management and Mitigation Committee meeting in Mufulira today.

Mr Mungaila said there was a need for the committee to implement emergency intervention through the erection of tents for victims with nowhere to sleep.

“Those people who have nowhere to go following the collapse of their houses can temporarily be accommodated in tents,” he said.

And an on the spot check revealed that several houses had collapsed while others had their roofs blown off, and residents were forced to squat with neighbors.

Residents have spoken to appealed for intervention from the government and other stakeholders, saying they had lost food, fertilizer, animal feed, and school books when their houses collapsed.

One of the residents, 50 year old Wedson Mwelwa, explained that the roof of his house was blown off following heavy rains accompanied by strong winds.

“On Tuesday night, the roof of my house was blown off and I lost three 50 kg bags of urea fertilizer because my house got flooded,” Mr Mwelwa explained.

“My roofing sheets were also torn and it has been impossible to put them back,” he added.

Mr Mwelwa appealed to well-wishers to help him buy new roofing sheets for his house to enable him prepare for the rainy season.

Another resident, 80 year old Jennifer Kaluboni explained that her house collapsed leaving her destitute and homeless.

Ms Kaluboni, who was living with 7 dependants asked for help from well-wishers to help her reconstruct her house as she was being forced to squat with neighbors.

Another resident,51 year old Janet Mwila said she has lost two 50 kg bags of animal feed concentrate, five bags of maize bran, and school books for her children after her house collapsed during a heavy down pour.

Ms Mwila appealed to well-wishers to help her roof another house she had been constructing, to enable her move there.