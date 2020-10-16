Vice president, Inonge Wina says phase two of the mobile National Registration Card (NRC) exercise is on course in all the five provinces where it is currently being conducted.

Making the remarks in Parliament today during the Vice President’s question time, Mrs Wina explained that phase two covers Southern, Western, Muchinga, Central, and Lusaka provinces.

She emphasized that the undertaking is cardinal to all citizens hence eligible people should seize the opportunity to acquire the National identity cards.

“Phase two of the mobile NRC registration is going-on well in all the five provinces where it is being conducted. All the challenges that were there even in Mapatizya constituency have been rectified and people should seize the opportunity,” she said.

She has since urged Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo to regularly update the nation on the progress made in the issuance of NRCs.

And Mrs. Wina stated that the voter registration exercise will be conducted within 30 days as elaborated by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

She said the government will consider the extension when the need arises stating that the 30 days registration period stands.

The Vice president was responding to a question from UPND’s Mumbwa Member of Parliament, Credo Nanjuwa who wanted to know whether the government will extend the days for voter registration.

Phase Two of the mobile NRC issuance that commenced on 10th September is currently taking place in Southern, Western, Muchinga, Central, and Lusaka provinces.

The first phase of the exercise was conducted in Luapula, Northern, Eastern, North-Western, and Copperbelt provinces, which was concluded on September 9, 2020.



And Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga has said that he is pleased with the overwhelming response from people in the province towards the ongoing mobile issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) exercise.

Mr. Kamanga said he is confident that the high turnout of people especially youths at various centers to obtain their NRCs will enable the department of National registration to issue the targeted 240,000 NRCs in the region.

He stated that the registration officers working in various centers of the province have all the necessary materials to conduct the exercise efficiently which has enabled them to issue the required average number of NRCs.

Mr. Kamanga said this when he inspected Kampekete primary school and Kasisi primary school registration centers in Chongwe district.

He disclosed that there is order and discipline among residents at the centers and readily available security to ensure that there no disruptions of the exercise.

Mr. Kamanga also refuted claims by some sections of the public that there are corrupt activities taking place at the registration centers in the province.

“The incidences of corruption taking playing at the registration centers which are hearing are not happening because we have conducted inspections and verified that the allegations are false,” Said Mr. Kamanga.

He called on members of the public to ensure that they wear face masks to protect themselves against covid-19 as they obtain their NRCs.

Meanwhile, Chongwe district commissioner Robster Mwanza implored residents in the area to take advantage of the exercise adding that it is an opportunity for those who reside in areas which are distant from Chongwe national registration office.

Mr. Mwanza he encouraged people who are above the age of 16 years to equally ensure that they get their NRCs during this period.

He commended young people for the positive response which they have shown towards the exercise.