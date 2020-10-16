Zambia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Swiss Confederation Martha Mwitumwa presented Letters of Credence to President Simonetta Sommaruga at a ceremony held in Bern on October 13, 2020.

During the ceremony, President Sommaruga congratulated the Ambassador on her appointment and expressed confidence that the friendly relations between Switzerland and Zambia will continue to grow during her tenure.

In her remarks, Ms Mwitumwa expressed gratitude for the warm welcome received and conveyed warm sentiments to President Sommaruga on behalf of President Edgar Lungu.

Ms Mwitumwa thanked the Swiss Confederation for the support rendered to Zambia under Switzerland’s technical cooperation programmes, which include training in capacity building, and scholarships for Zambian students and researchers, among other areas.

She invited the Swiss Government and investors to explore opportunities in energy, mining, education, pharmaceuticals, tourism, financial services and agricultural sectors as well as in ICT in Zambia through establishment of technological hubs.

Ms Mwitumwa stated that the establishment of a fully-fledged technological hub in Zambia will promote value addition in various sectors and will thus incorporate the status of Small Medium Enterprise (SMEs) in the production process.

At the multilateral level, Ms Mwitumwa pledged to collaborate with the Swiss Confederation in various areas of mutual interest including supporting each other’s candidatures in international organizations.

Ms Mwitumwa is also Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva and Vienna.

This is contained in the statement availed to the media in Lusaka today by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Zambia to the United Nations in Geneva.