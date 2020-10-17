9.5 C
By Chief Editor
39 views
18
The United Party for National Development (UPND) Youths have said that the party youths are going to organise a convoy of 1 000 vehicles to escort the party President Hakainde Hichilema to Mpika where has he been summoned by Zambia Police.

According to a statement released to the media and signed by Gilbert Liswaniso, the Deputy National Youth Chairman, UNPD said that they are aware that the PF wants to detain HH to harm him so that he dies before the 2021 elections.

On Friday, Police in Chinsali summoned UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe for questioning on Tuesday, October,21st 2020 at 09:00hrs, with the summons not stating the reasons for summoning President Hakainde Hichilema.

Below is the full statement

WE ARE ORGANISING A THOUSAND CAR CONVOY TO MPIKA TO BACK HH

We wish to heartily welcome the invitation by the Zambia Police to summon President Hakainde Hichilema to Mpika for questioning and as usual, over a matter he has no hand on. This time around, however, HH is not going alone, a thousand cars from all over the country will join him and as we drive along, more and more cars and buses will follow us.

We have had enough of this nonsense and abuse of one man by Edgar Lungu, and the one sided law enforcement by Zambia Police of only one section of the population, while leaving the PF supporters and cadres enjoy unfettered protection of being above the law. IG Kanganja must therefore arrest the thugs that closed HH’s route with rocks and tyres and further, discipline the Police officers that abetted such a criminal act in a public road and in full public view. The pictures are in the public domain.

We call upon those that will not make it to Mpika to hold peaceful protests in their Townships and villages and all Pronvicial capitals and districts. We further call upon our brothers and sisters in the diaspora to hold peaceful protests at Zambian foreign missions and send a clear signal to the international community that if they don’t intervene timely, the once peaceful nation of Zambia is headed for troubled waters.

The police call out of HH is not by the Police, but is under the instigation of Mr Edgar Lungu. How much more can one human being spew so much hate and bitterness against another human being like Lungu is doing to HH. What sin has Hakainde Hichilema committed to be persistently abused, persecuted and humiliated? Is the death of HH what will finally make Mr Lungu happy? Is it a sin to aspire for public office for HH in a so called democracy?

We are aware that the PF want to detain HH to harm him so that he dies before the 2021 elections. Mr Lungu himself has maintained that HH will not enter State House. Isn’t that a declaration of a death sentence? We won’t allow that!

We will also not allow this injustice to continue because Zambia doesn’t only belong to the PF and their supporters. We therefore warn them to desist from always making people angry in the midst of such poverty and hunger. People are suffering because everything under the PF has collapsed, and instead of fixing the mess they are subjecting our citizens to, they are always seeking for ways to make us angry. What sort of people are these?

We will meet in Mpika and please Kampyongo and Kanganja, don’t forget to bring along your newly acquired huge armoured vehicles and big guns, let’s hope they will be enough to go round in all Townships villages and Districts in the Republic. Enough is enough!

Gilbert Liswaniso
Deputy National Youth Chairman
UPND

  3. Takapite whatever ge does! Lungu inherited a sound economy and has single handedly brought it down inflicting misery and suffering to the whole country!
    You wonder what he really wants. The police and judiciary have all been cowed to his mediocrity. People have been left with nothing to look out for, there are no jobs abd Govt jobs reserved for his minions.
    If Zambia has had problems before, this coming one is the mother of them; Lungu alone borrowed USD11 billion and he defaulted paying interest yesterday. The lenders will want everything paid within 30 days! Where is he going to get the money? May be Mvunga will print the money!
    Cry for our beloved country but Lungu must go!!

    2

  9. A 1000 convoy sounds an exciting thing for citizens to be entertained to, than those useless concerts by Lusaambo.
    Kampyongo, don’t kill the motorists, let them buy fuel and cassava on their journey, this is an economic benefit for traders.
    UPND, keep it safe. Drive sober!!

