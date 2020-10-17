9.5 C
Economy
Zambia Association of Youth Contractors backs President Lungu’s concern on Shoddy works

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Association of Youth Contractors and Suppliers (ZAYCS) has welcomed the call by Republican President Dr Edgar Lungu to enhance professionalism in the engineering and construction sectors.

The head of state this week when he met the Engineering Institution of Zambia (EIZ) expressed concern regarding lack of efficiency in the sector and challenged them to improve their work culture.

ZAYCS president Thomas Kamawe has since welcomed the position taken by the head of state adding that lack of professionalism is a big cost to government and disadvantages local contractors and engineers who due to such lapses tend to lose their competitiveness.

“The President’s call for professionalism in the construction and engineering sectors to address shoddy works is a good position that needs the support of every meaningful Zambian” Mr Kamawe observed.

Mr Kamawe further said shoddy works is a huge concern and a costly undertaking that affects the economy as a whole hence the need to apply the necessary competencies when undertaking all projects in order to guarantee quality.

He said such efforts can only be achieved with a multisectoral approach involving all stakeholders through the creation of good linkages that provide for good project implementation and monitoring.

He has since appealed to local Contractors to equip themselves with relevant engineering skills in order to deliver good and long lasting projects that will stand a test of time emphasizing that infrastructure is an investment and vehicle through which economic growth of any country is grown, enhanced and sustained.

Mr Kamawe therefore called for the protection of investment the country is undertaking in various infrastructure projects by restoring confidence is the sector just as the head of state has been pioneering.

