Kaputa District has opened its first ever eye clinic at Kaputa District hospital with funding from Onesight, a non-governmental organization specialized in providing eye services.

And speaking during the launch of the clinic, Kaputa District Commission Ernest Bwalya expressed happiness that eye services have been brought closer to the people of Kaputa.

Mr. Bwalya said it is government’s policy to eliminate avoidable blindness in Zambia and has been doing everything possible to ensure that goal is achieved.

“We are building on recent achievements in eye healthcare, led by the government of the Republic of Zambia and its cooperating partners.” Mr. Bwalya said.

He thanked Onesight Zambia for the strides it was making to ensure that eye health is prioritized therefore supplementing government’s effort by helping setting up eye clinics throughout the country.

“we are all working to ensure that our citizens have access to sustainable eye care and that our people here in Kaputa have access to screening and treatment and that every school going child’s eyes by 2021 are preserved” he said.

And Onesight Zambia Country Manager Phales Mungule said her organization was pleased to collaborate with government in the delivery of affordable eye services in Zambia.

“In partnership with the ministry of health Onesight has established eye clinics like this one in 27 district hospitals and some of which are provincial hospitals” Ms. Mungule said.

Ms. Mungule also revealed that by the end of 2020, 38 eye clinics will be set and more until next year.

She said Onesight is committed to take eye care services in far to reach places like Kaputa so as to make eye health services closer and affordable to people.

Meanwhile Kaputa District Health Director Dr. Lushiku Banangu said the establishment of the eye clinic will improve service delivery to the people of Kaputa who previously had to travel to other districts to access eye health services.

“We are calling ourselves lucky as people of Kaputa because it is not common to find specialized eye care clinics at first level hospitals like the one we have launched yesterday,” Dr. Lushiku said.