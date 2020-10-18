Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale and his Botswana counterpart Thulangano Segokgo have carried out a final inspection of the Kazungual Bridge yesterday.

The two Minister’s first had a virtual bilateral meeting before undertaking the inspection of the bridge and later held a joint media briefing in the middle of the master piece bridge.

The final inspection signifies that the Kazungula bridge is now ready to be officially commissioned by the Presidents of Zambia and Botswana.

And Hon. Mwale said the two governments were excited that the bridge had been completed and that it would help ease movement of goods and services not only between the two countries but the entire Southern African region.

“We are excited that this state of the art bridge has been completed and I have been told that this facility will reduce the transit time for heavy duty vehicles between Zambia and Botswana from more than 3 days to only 2 hours. This is a great milestone in the promotion of trade and regional integration.” Hon. Mwale said.

Hon. Thulangano Segokgo said Botswana was excited with the successful completion of the Kazungula bridge which is one of the best modern engineering venture not only in Southern Africa but the entire Africa.

And Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale said the province was impressed with the facility which is one of the biggest in Africa.

He said the Province was grateful to the Government for implementing the project.

Meanwhile, Housing and Infrastructure Development Permanent Secretary Eng. Danny Mfune says Zambia and Botswana have made significant progress in coming up with the Kazungula Bridge Project Authority.

Eng. Mfune says the authority would administrator the day to day operations of the Kazungula Bridge one stop border facility.

The ceremony was also witnessed by Transport and Communications Permanent Misheck Lungu, Zambia’s High Commissioner to Botswana Mwansa Kapaya, Road Development Agency (RDA) Acting Chief Executive Officer Eng. Geoerge Manyele among many others.