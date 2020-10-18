President Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu today joined hundreds of Lusaka residents to commemorate the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation which falls every year on October 18 at Lusaka showgrounds.
In attendance were various members of the Clergy, who led the programme in intercessory prayers, leaders of opposition political parties and members of the general public.
The event was characterised by songs of praise and worship done by different choir groups and prayers with the homily conducted by Father Lastone Lupupa of the Catholic Church.
This year’s theme for recognizing the Day was dubbed Zambia Seeks God’s Intervention for Sustained National Unity, Peace and Prosperity.
National Day of Prayer Organising Committee Chairperson, Joshua Banda noted that the theme in itself partially defines the purpose of today’s gathering.
Bishop Banda advised on the need to pray for sustained unity, peace and prosperity while the nation observe the day as the main key areas of seeking God’s intervention.
“In light of the fact that from time to time we as a people by our ingratitude to God and our insensitivity to one another, turn to weaken ourselves in the noble quest and commitment to celebrate our unity in our merging diversity we have been indulged with. As a result, we find ourselves sometimes quarreling and even trading insults and we have regrettably even resorted to violence especially during election intervals,” he stated.
The Bishop said the day hence gives an opportunity for all Zambians to confess all the faults to one another as the nation turns to God in fasting and repentance with a determination to reconcile.
And Bishop Banda further noted that the second facet of the theme mentions peace which defines the other purpose of today’s gathering.
“Peace is a rare commodity that God has blessed Zambia with. Our gathering together therefore, from all walks of life setting aside any differences is an indication of our determination to call upon God for help to sustain the peace and harmony that we badly need,” the Bishop indicated.
He added that the country also need to seek God’s intervention in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic that Zambia like any other country has been battling with over the last few months.
Bishop Billy Mfula of Jesus anointed Ministries prayed for peace, unity and prosperity and urged political leaders and national leaders to take advantage of their positions to promote peace and unity in the country.
Other Clergy who participated in intercessory prayers were Bishop David Masupa, President of the Independent Churches of Zambia who rendered a thanksgiving prayer for everything God has done in the nation.
Bishop Edgar Ng’ambi of Praise Christian Centre International and Bishop Sydney Sichilima, Synod Bishop of the United Church of Zambia prayed for confession and National repentance and the rededication of the nation to God respectively, among others.
What a waste of time,instead of asking the president just to do his job you go congregate to pray
“Christians for lungu” National Day of Prayer.
Exodus 20:7: Thou shalt not take the name of the LORD thy God in vain; for the LORD will not hold him guiltless that taketh his name in vain
This was very uplifting. I could feel the presence of the holy spirit within our midst. The upnd devils stayed away out of fear of the holy spirit. We need to exorcise them
Mmmm you can laugh mwe.Is this what Christianity constitutes?
Mmmmmm humble fimo fimo
Yes, Christianity constitutes prayer. You can laugh all you want and mock all you can but leave the saints to worship and acknowledge their Creator! He has done great things for us. We don’t want to be like those who go around slaying innocent people just because they disagree with them or disrespect their so-called prophet. Take a look at what happened in France..
This is so wrong at all levels…
Are Zambians true Christians who read the bible in between the lines?
Please read the bible clear
Hypocrisy at its highest level. Breakdown of the rule of law, corruption,abuse of authority, infringement of human rights is the order of the day
The hypocrites
? faking prayers
Jesus come and see
There are no perfect Christians we all sinners. Praying is not by force
Prayer is important for all the nations. It is a blessing for our leaders to acknowledge God. No man is too big for God. It is better to pray than not to pray at all.
Fake.
Hypocrisy at its best.Christians for lungu.You put others in prisons and you go and pray
Evil people…
It will be very difficult to convince people to be Christians and observe this beautiful day as hate and tribalism is dripping everywhere.