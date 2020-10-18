9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 18, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

The Clergy call for prayers of national peace at the day of Prayers

By Chief Editor
39 views
23
Headlines The Clergy call for prayers of national peace at the day of...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu today joined hundreds of Lusaka residents to commemorate the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation which falls every year on October 18 at Lusaka showgrounds.

In attendance were various members of the Clergy, who led the programme in intercessory prayers, leaders of opposition political parties and members of the general public.

The event was characterised by songs of praise and worship done by different choir groups and prayers with the homily conducted by Father Lastone Lupupa of the Catholic Church.

This year’s theme for recognizing the Day was dubbed Zambia Seeks God’s Intervention for Sustained National Unity, Peace and Prosperity.

National Day of Prayer Organising Committee Chairperson, Joshua Banda noted that the theme in itself partially defines the purpose of today’s gathering.

Bishop Banda advised on the need to pray for sustained unity, peace and prosperity while the nation observe the day as the main key areas of seeking God’s intervention.

“In light of the fact that from time to time we as a people by our ingratitude to God and our insensitivity to one another, turn to weaken ourselves in the noble quest and commitment to celebrate our unity in our merging diversity we have been indulged with. As a result, we find ourselves sometimes quarreling and even trading insults and we have regrettably even resorted to violence especially during election intervals,” he stated.

The Bishop said the day hence gives an opportunity for all Zambians to confess all the faults to one another as the nation turns to God in fasting and repentance with a determination to reconcile.

And Bishop Banda further noted that the second facet of the theme mentions peace which defines the other purpose of today’s gathering.

“Peace is a rare commodity that God has blessed Zambia with. Our gathering together therefore, from all walks of life setting aside any differences is an indication of our determination to call upon God for help to sustain the peace and harmony that we badly need,” the Bishop indicated.

He added that the country also need to seek God’s intervention in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic that Zambia like any other country has been battling with over the last few months.

Bishop Billy Mfula of Jesus anointed Ministries prayed for peace, unity and prosperity and urged political leaders and national leaders to take advantage of their positions to promote peace and unity in the country.

Other Clergy who participated in intercessory prayers were Bishop David Masupa, President of the Independent Churches of Zambia who rendered a thanksgiving prayer for everything God has done in the nation.

Bishop Edgar Ng’ambi of Praise Christian Centre International and Bishop Sydney Sichilima, Synod Bishop of the United Church of Zambia prayed for confession and National repentance and the rededication of the nation to God respectively, among others.

Previous articleLeaked Video:European Socio-economic Expert Explains Why The West Has To Keep Africa Poor
Next articleMutati urges the Church to preach more peace, unity and reconciliation

23 COMMENTS

  2. “Christians for lungu” National Day of Prayer.
    Exodus 20:7: Thou shalt not take the name of the LORD thy God in vain; for the LORD will not hold him guiltless that taketh his name in vain

    5
    2

  3. This was very uplifting. I could feel the presence of the holy spirit within our midst. The upnd devils stayed away out of fear of the holy spirit. We need to exorcise them

    1
    5

  6. Yes, Christianity constitutes prayer. You can laugh all you want and mock all you can but leave the saints to worship and acknowledge their Creator! He has done great things for us. We don’t want to be like those who go around slaying innocent people just because they disagree with them or disrespect their so-called prophet. Take a look at what happened in France..

    2
    2

  19. Prayer is important for all the nations. It is a blessing for our leaders to acknowledge God. No man is too big for God. It is better to pray than not to pray at all.

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 7

Mutati urges the Church to preach more peace, unity and reconciliation

Movement for Democratic Change MDC President Felix Mutati has called on the church in Zambia to preach peace and...
Read more
Headlines

The Clergy call for prayers of national peace at the day of Prayers

Chief Editor - 23
President Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu today joined hundreds of Lusaka residents to commemorate the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and...
Read more
Videos and Audios

Leaked Video:European Socio-economic Expert Explains Why The West Has To Keep Africa Poor

editor - 19
https://youtu.be/KuitrGWBqZg
Read more
Feature Sports

Chipolopolo Secure South Sudan and Ethiopia Friendlys

sports - 0
The Chipolopolo CHAN team has secured a compacted pair of friendly games each against South Sudan and Ethiopia this week. This week’s dates against ...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Dear Pentecostal Clergy

editor - 17
Dear Pentecostal Clergy, You will agree with me that, in the Bible, every King that went rogue, had prophets telling him he was doing just...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mutati urges the Church to preach more peace, unity and reconciliation

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
Movement for Democratic Change MDC President Felix Mutati has called on the church in Zambia to preach peace and unity, especially that the 2021...
Read more

President Lungu expected in Chilubi for Campaign Rallies

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Chilubi District of Northern Province for a two day working visit. Provincial Minister Chungu Bwalya said President...
Read more

Kazunguala Bridge complete and ready for Commissioning

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale and his Botswana counterpart Thulangano Segokgo have carried out a final inspection of the Kazungual Bridge yesterday. The...
Read more

UNPD cadres in Mr. Hichilema’s convoy attacked and abducted Police Officers-Kampyongo

Headlines Chief Editor - 68
Minister of Home Affairs Hon. Stephen Kampyongo says the Zambia Police will conduct a thorough and speedy investigation into the matter where suspected UNPD...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.