Zambia Police has said that calls by the United Party for National Development (UPND) officials, calling for people will be tantamount to unlawful assembly or conducting an illegal procession that is against the law.

In a statement released to the media by Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo, Zambia Police advised the people wishing to do so not to proceed with their plan.

“There is no need for sympathisers , in this regard, to come into conflict with the law. As per our mandate of maintaining law and order in the country, we will be at hand to do just that,” Mrs Katongo said.

“We therefore advise all those planning to travel to Muchinga Province for the above mentioned reason to rescind their decision,”

Mrs Katongo further said that it is not true that the opposition UPND leader, Mr Hakainde Hichilema is among those summoned.