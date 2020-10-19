9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, October 19, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

UPND Convoy to Mpika will be Unlawful, HH not among people Summoned-Zambia Police

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
Headlines UPND Convoy to Mpika will be Unlawful, HH not among...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia Police has said that calls by the United Party for National Development (UPND) officials, calling for people will be tantamount to unlawful assembly or conducting an illegal procession that is against the law.

In a statement released to the media by Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo, Zambia Police advised the people wishing to do so not to proceed with their plan.

“There is no need for sympathisers , in this regard, to come into conflict with the law. As per our mandate of maintaining law and order in the country, we will be at hand to do just that,” Mrs Katongo said.

“We therefore advise all those planning to travel to Muchinga Province for the above mentioned reason to rescind their decision,”

Mrs Katongo further said that it is not true that the opposition UPND leader, Mr Hakainde Hichilema is among those summoned.

Previous articleStop the Teaching of Comprehensive Sexuality Education in Schools- Snr Chief Chipepo
Next articleHH Must Be Summoned If Found Wanting: He is not Above the Law

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

HH Must Be Summoned If Found Wanting: He is not Above the Law

By Marvin Chanda Mberi Within the space of a month, the officers from the Department of National Registration, Passport and...
Read more
Headlines

UPND Convoy to Mpika will be Unlawful, HH not among people Summoned-Zambia Police

Chief Editor - 0
Zambia Police has said that calls by the United Party for National Development (UPND) officials, calling for people will be tantamount to unlawful...
Read more
General News

Stop the Teaching of Comprehensive Sexuality Education in Schools- Snr Chief Chipepo

Chief Editor - 0
Senior Chief Chipepo of the Tonga people of the Gwembe Valley, in Chirundu district, has urged the government to halt the teaching of Comprehensive...
Read more
Feature Politics

HH will not respond to the Muchinga Police Call-Out-Katuka

Chief Editor - 15
UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Secretary General, Stephen Katuka has demanded for the immediate arrest of Serenje district Vice youth Chairman Esau Jere for...
Read more
Headlines

Mutati urges the Church to preach more peace, unity and reconciliation

Chief Editor - 12
Movement for Democratic Change MDC President Felix Mutati has called on the church in Zambia to preach peace and unity, especially that the 2021...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mutati urges the Church to preach more peace, unity and reconciliation

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
Movement for Democratic Change MDC President Felix Mutati has called on the church in Zambia to preach peace and unity, especially that the 2021...
Read more

The Clergy call for prayers of national peace at the day of Prayers

Headlines Chief Editor - 32
President Edgar Lungu and First Lady Esther Lungu today joined hundreds of Lusaka residents to commemorate the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and...
Read more

President Lungu expected in Chilubi for Campaign Rallies

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Chilubi District of Northern Province for a two day working visit. Provincial Minister Chungu Bwalya said President...
Read more

Kazunguala Bridge complete and ready for Commissioning

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale and his Botswana counterpart Thulangano Segokgo have carried out a final inspection of the Kazungual Bridge yesterday. The...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.