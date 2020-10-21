9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
General News
Esther Lungu Foundation in K1.5 million worth of donation from Higer Bus Zambia

By Chief Editor
39 views
2
Higer Bus Zambia Limited has donated K1.5 million worth of assorted hygiene martials to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust.

And First Lady Esther Lungu hailed the private sector for the support it has continued to render to government in response to the fight against Coronavirus.

The First Lady says over the years, the private sector has been a key partner in the delivery of quality health services to the general citizenry.

ZANIS Reports that Mrs Lungu explained that the private sector has generated huge support to the health sector not because they are endowed with money but due to the hash effects of the Covid-19 on their families and business.

She said this at State House today when she received a donation of assorted hygiene materials from the Higher Buses Zambia Limited.

“It is not surprising therefore, to witness this donation today from Higer Bus Zambia Limited, who have joined hands with the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust to donate 100,000 pieces of Children’s face masks, 50 pieces forehead thermometers and 100 pieces school bags, all equivalent to a total value of K1.5 million which will definitely go a long way in the education enhancement of our learners in schools,” she gladly stressed.

Speaking as the Chairperson of the Foundation Trust, First Lady Esther Lungu implored the local private to hasten their integrated approach to the healthcare services of the country.

Meanwhile, Higer Bus Zambia Limited General Manager Wu Ming expressed satisfaction with the role of Esther Lungu Foundation Trust in reaching out to the needy in society.

Mr Ming who punctuated his speech with commendations to the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust, underscored that government has vigorously fought and controlled the spread of Covid-19 through different strategies.

He recollected that through government’s resound fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the lives of the general citizenry and foreign investment are guaranteed.

“The Zambian government has vigorously prevented and controlled the coronavirus and introduced many effective prevention and control measures, which have strongly guaranteed the lives of Zambian people and foreign investors, “charged Mr Ming.

The Higer Bus Zambia Limited General Manager emphasized that as the enterprise investing in Zambia and a member of Association of Chinese Corporation in Zambia, his frim will not relent in giving back to the society through the integration into the local society.

Since the year 2008, at least 500 Higer buses have been exported to Zambia from China were the company is headquartered with up to, 1,000 Higer bus unites have been imported to the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

