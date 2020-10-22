His Royal Highness Chief Kizela Royal of Mufumbwe has expressed concern with the continued disregard of the law and procedure for obtaining land documents by individuals with connections to government officials.

Commenting on the ongoing battle for Kalengwa mine His Royal Highness said the country’s laws are being disregarded by individuals with the help of top government officials.

He wondered how an individual can have land documents for an area which is under customary land without the approval of the traditional leadership in the area adding that as the custodian of the land he is the only one who can give consent to any land process in his area.

He said the Royal Establishment was losing colossal sums of money in legal fees to ensure that unscrupulous individuals do not disadvantage the local people in his area.

He explained that claims by Shawi Fawazi that he has documents to the 3 farms at the centre of controversy are not only deceptive but that they are an indication that he is working with some top government officials to undermine the rule of law in the country.

“…Concerning this issue of the three farms valued at 250 each which Shawi Fawazi is claiming to own, that is not just a lie but also an indication that he is being helped by some people. He is aware that the 250 farms was what was allowed by government and for such to happen, the Chief and the council should have authorised but that wasn’t the case in his situation.

“In view of the same, the case is still in court and I remember the Vice President being asked a question in Parliament the other day when she responded to say the issue is still being discussed in the courts. We have our own lawyers like Mr Mundia who past away but now his son has taken over the case. We have lost a lot of money in court proceedings of this case and the case is in high ranking courts in Zambia,” he said.

His Royal Highness Chief Kizela of the Kaode people in Mufumbwe District has sued the Attorney General (AG) together with Shawki Fawazi and 14 others. The AG is accused of failing to implement Supreme Court rulings in which Shawki Fawazi lost cases on three occasions but has continued to do mining activities using pseudo Companies formed to circumvent the Supreme Court rulings.

Chief Kizela has also repeatedly reaffirmed his support for EuroAfrica and Moxico. In his most recent correspondence to the Director General of the Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Ministry called on the ministry to immediately instruct Kalengwa Processing Zone KPZ to out of the mine where they were engaging in illegal mining activities.

He said he had never and will never give consent to KPZ or any of the companies connected to Mr. Fawazi whom he said had a long and turbulent history with the people of Mufumbwe.

The Royal Highness further said the illegal occupation of the mine by KPZ was in direct violation of several Acts which included, the Environmental Management Act, 2011, The Mines and Minerals Development Act, 2015 and the the Protection of Traditional Knowledge, Genetic Resources and Expressions of Folklore Act, 2016.