President Edgar Lungu has called upon Zambians to embrace the spirit of patriotism that the country’s freedom fighters embodied and use it to make Zambia a prosperous nation.

President Lungu said there is a need to put aside differences and emulate the country’s forefathers who embraced the motto of “one Zambia, one nation” in fighting colonialism because they understood that strength lies in unity.

He said the founding fathers believed and cherished the idea of Zambians being free men and women, equal before God and the laws of the land.

The Head of State said this in his independence celebration message to Zambians as the country clocks 56 years.

The President said the government remains committed to making Zambia a prosperous nation through its continued investment in massive infrastructure and technological innovations as it was the dream of the country’s forefathers to build a better Zambia for all.

He said investments in roads, technological advancements are cardinal in the country’ march for enhanced socio-economic development.

President Lungu said the PF has taken more development to people through its continued massive infrastructure development that has seen state of the art roads, bridges, hospitals and schools spread across the country.

The President noted that the government has done much in making the country an attractive investment for foreign direct investment and tourism.

President Lungu challenged Zambians to continue to treat each other with love and dignity and shoulder responsibility by using freedom to shape the country’s destiny.

The President said Zambians should continue to pay tribute to the founding fathers and mothers who were led by great stewards of the struggle such as Dr Kenneth Kaunda and Harry Nkumbula.

He said the independence theme for this year, “one land, one nation – building our future, proud and free,” should inspire Zambians to pursue excellence and embrace a winning spirit, to take the country to the next level of socio-economic development.

“…Great nations are always anchored on hard work, resilience and excellence. They endure, they overcome, and they succeed. That is what our founding fathers and mothers had in abundance. I encourage each and every one of us to carry on with the same spirit of patriotism and hard work,” said President Lungu.

The Head of State maintained that Zambia shall forever remain one country, one nation, and indivisible and belonging to all citizens.

“It does not matter where one comes from, what language one speaks, what faith or political persuasion one holds. We all have a stake in our country, “said President Lungu.

The Head of State reflected that Zambia has scored great and enviable milestones in the last 56 years which are admirable at both continental and global level.

President Lungu stated that Zambia is not among the top most democratic countries in Africa and that the government will continue to develop and strengthen governance institutions and undertake legal reforms to cement democratic tenets in the country.

He said Zambians must take advantage of the enormous economic opportunities abounding in the country’s liberalized economy through entrepreneurship.

“Let me reiterate that our freedom would not have come about without the sacrifices of our forefathers and mothers. They laid a firm foundation upon which to build our nation. For that we are grateful. It is now up to our generation to take advantage of the equal opportunities that Zambia offers to all of us. Let us make the most of these opportunities inherent in our freedom and sovereignty” said President Lungu.

He noted that since independence 56 years ago, Zambia has had 12 general elections with three political parties having ruled the country without any acrimony during the transfer of power.

The President has since urged Zambians to celebrate the country’s 56 independence responsibly by ensuring safety on the roads and observing the Covid 19 public health guidelines under the new normal.