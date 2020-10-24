9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 24, 2020
Nkana Stun Indeni to Lift Charity Shield

Nkana have collected a record setting 18th Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield title after beating Indeni in Saturdays final played at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

The Kitwe giants beat promoted Indeni 2-0 thanks to a brace from striker and captain Idris Mbombo.

Mbombo struck in the first half in the 21st and 33rd minutes to hand Nkana their first silverware of the 2020/2021 season.

The victory is a massive pick-me-up for Nkana ahead of their FAZ Super Division title defence.

This follows a raft of high profile off-season departures plus principle sponsors’ Mopani Copper Mines decision to drastically reduce sponsorship for the new campaign.

