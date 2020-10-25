Catholic Diocese of Mansa Bishop Patrick Chisanga has bemoaned the tendency of politicizing national symbols.

Bishop Chisanga points out that symbols like the National Anthem, and the Coat of Arms and National events like Independence do not belong to any political party.

Bishop Chisanga observed that it is disturbing seeing how certain quarters of society have ended up attaching politics to everything which happens in the country.

He explained that nation symbols are sign of national freedom which everyone is free to express regardless of their political affiliation.

The Bishop cited the national anthem which he said everyone should be feeling proud whenever they are singing saying the National Anthem has lines which focus on the freedom everyone in the country.

Speaking in his homily at Mansa Cathedral today, Bishop Chisanga says all the symbols which represent the county’s freedom needs to be celebrated by every Zambian as that is one way of appreciating the efforts of those who fought for Independence.

The Bishop explained that as the country celebrates its 56th Independence it is important that all Zambians remain strong and united regardless of their political affiliation.

He however, noted that there are still certain things happening in the country which threaten the hard earned Freedom by the forefathers.

Bishop Chisanga revealed that it is surprising to see a fellow Zambian oppressing another Zambian when they all have to live in harmony.

The Bishop has since urged Zambians to reflect on how each and every one is contributing towards ensuring that they make Zambia a better country for everyone.

The Bishop’s comments comes just a day after the country celebrated its 56th Independence Anniversary under the theme: one Land One Nation – Building our future proud and free.