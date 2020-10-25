9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 25, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Events like National Anthem, Coat of Arms and Independence Day do not belong to any political party, Bishop tells Zambians

By Chief Editor
39 views
2
General News Events like National Anthem, Coat of Arms and Independence Day do...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Catholic Diocese of Mansa Bishop Patrick Chisanga has bemoaned the tendency of politicizing national symbols.

Bishop Chisanga points out that symbols like the National Anthem, and the Coat of Arms and National events like Independence do not belong to any political party.

Bishop Chisanga observed that it is disturbing seeing how certain quarters of society have ended up attaching politics to everything which happens in the country.

He explained that nation symbols are sign of national freedom which everyone is free to express regardless of their political affiliation.

The Bishop cited the national anthem which he said everyone should be feeling proud whenever they are singing saying the National Anthem has lines which focus on the freedom everyone in the country.

Speaking in his homily at Mansa Cathedral today, Bishop Chisanga says all the symbols which represent the county’s freedom needs to be celebrated by every Zambian as that is one way of appreciating the efforts of those who fought for Independence.

The Bishop explained that as the country celebrates its 56th Independence it is important that all Zambians remain strong and united regardless of their political affiliation.

He however, noted that there are still certain things happening in the country which threaten the hard earned Freedom by the forefathers.

Bishop Chisanga revealed that it is surprising to see a fellow Zambian oppressing another Zambian when they all have to live in harmony.

The Bishop has since urged Zambians to reflect on how each and every one is contributing towards ensuring that they make Zambia a better country for everyone.

The Bishop’s comments comes just a day after the country celebrated its 56th Independence Anniversary under the theme: one Land One Nation – Building our future proud and free.

Previous articleZambians warned against hate speech

2 COMMENTS

  1. Very true so we wonder why upnd shuns national events. Can you counsel them for us.

    In the spirit of reconciliation I plan to visit and meet kambwilis daughter on a one to one basis privately.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 2

Events like National Anthem, Coat of Arms and Independence Day do not belong to any political party, Bishop tells Zambians

Catholic Diocese of Mansa Bishop Patrick Chisanga has bemoaned the tendency of politicizing national symbols. Bishop Chisanga points out that...
Read more
Rural News

Zambians warned against hate speech

Chief Editor - 2
Government has warned against tribal hate speech. North Western Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela sounded the warning in Kalumbila district during yesterday’s 56th Independence Day...
Read more
Economy

Civil servants advised not to be salary dependent, but engage in income generation ventures

Chief Editor - 4
Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has urged civil servants in the Province to participate in the various agricultural outgrower schemes as a way of...
Read more
Headlines

ECZ committed to ensure Diaspora voting is actualized in 2026

Chief Editor - 2
Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano says the Commission is working towards actualizing diaspora voting ahead of the 2026 general...
Read more
Columns

ZNBC’s Coverage of Bizwel Mutale Exemplifies Abuse of Public Resources

editor - 6
By Dr Parkie Mbozi On 10th OCTOBER, 2020 and repeated at 05:00 hrs on 11th October, the Zambia Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) broadcasted an exclusive 10-minute...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo Warns Zambians against issuing unverified statements

General News Chief Editor - 10
Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has warned people in the habit of issuing unverified statements not to complain when made to account for...
Read more

Let us preserve peace – Copperbelt PS

General News Chief Editor - 2
Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe says there is need for the country to preserve peace. Mr Nundwe said this during the 2020...
Read more

Put aside political, tribal affiliations and build Zambia – Vice President

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 9
Vice President Inonge Wina says Zambia’s nation building is a continuous process that has to be worked for and not handed on a silver...
Read more

Zambia Police formally Arrest and Charge UPND MP in Chinsali

General News Chief Editor - 23
Police in Chinsali have formally arrested and charged Sesheke UPND member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe with two counts of abduction and assault. Confirming the arrest...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.