Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Feature Politics
Updated:

President Lungu remains the right person to lead Zambia Forward-Paramount Chief Mpezeni

By Chief Editor
39 views
7
Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people has said that Zambians should give President Edgar Lungu maximum votes in the 2021 elections.

Speaking when a team from the Patriotic Front Mobilization committee led by Mr.Bizwell Mutale paid a courtesy call on him at his Ephendukeni Palace in Chipata district, Eastern province, Paramount Chief Mpezeni said the country will lose direction if wrong people are elected to form Government.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni said President Edgar Lungu remains the right person to lead the country forward because he has the ability to do so.

“There is a need for Eastern Province to give President LUNGU maximum votes in 2021 because he is a son of the soil and has got love for everyone. The ruling party should not make a mistake to allow the opposition to bring confusion in the country but ensure they mobilize and ensure President Edgar Lungu bounces back into power. I get surprised when I hear that some opposition party is claiming that they have made inroads here in Eastern province, get it from me that is not true,” Paramount Chief Mpezeni said.

“President Lungu is working to better the lives of all Zambians but some opposition political parties are only focusing on negatives. No one can neglect his own son and President Lungu is a son of the soil and I could only say that Zambians vote for him in numbers next year because we will suffer if you vote for wrong people, ” he said.

And Paramount Chief Mpezeni urged the PF mobilization committee members to ensure that they sensitize Zambians on the need to register as voters.

Meanwhile, PF National Mobilization Committee Member Bizwell Mutale informed the Paramount chief that the mobilization team will stop at nothing to ensure that President LUNGU is re-elected into office.

Mr. Mutale said the PF means well for Zambians, hence the need to give the party more time to fulfill its agenda.

7 COMMENTS

  2. U r our Paramount Chief but i disagree with we should instead make sure he is voted our as easterners what have we benefitted from his leadership zero tribe does not feed any one neither does it provide jobs and good living i will make sure that the eastern province leads in ensuring ECL does not get reelected.

    1

  3. What will the chief say to HH he when he next visits. Why do these chiefs say good things when you are there and once you leave, they kick you in the backside.

    1

  4. U r our Paramount Chief but i disagree with we should instead make sure he is voted our as easterners what have we benefitted from his leadership zero tribe does not feed any one neither does it provide jobs and good living i will make sure that the eastern province leads in ensuring ECL does not get reelected in 2021

  7. Tribalist chief trying to justify the unjustifiable. He says we should vote for Lungu because he is son of the soil (from the East) as if leadership in this country is a preserve of people from the east?

