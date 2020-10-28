By Venus N Msyani Concerned citizen

Less than a month ago, at the heads of political parties meeting with ECZ at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, the Rainbow party President Winter Kabimba came up with a suggestion.

He suggested a law to allow and give power to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to summon those who accuse it recklessly.

Mr. Kabimba didn’t mention names. An implication that he was referring to all who criticize ECZ. According to Mr. Kabimba, ECZ is not a political party but an autonomous body that should not be dragged into politics.

I strongly disagree with Mr. Kabimba. If ECZ is not a political party but an autonomous body as stated, it must stop behaving like a political party.

It must work on what seems to be a spirit of favoritism.

ECZ’s duty is to promote fair political competition in the country. Unfortunately, it has failed to do so. If we say Zambia’s political playground is even, we are the best liars ever lived.

Edgar Lungu was busy campaigning in Chilubi recently for Council Chairman while the opposition (UPND) was busy trying to rescue a colleague (Chishimba Kambwili) from prison. No change to campaign for the candidate. That is not a fair competition.

Of course, ECZ has nothing to do with Kambwili’s issue, but how about failing to keep promises.

ECZ promised people that violent political parties will be barred from participating in elections. But in every election cadres are harassing and intimidating voters. Lives and properties have been lost in some incidences.

Any action by ECZ? Non.

If you question ECZ why you have failed to keep your words, should you be summoned? Mr. Winter Kabimba, please learn to speak out of principles.

Accusing the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) of failure shouldn’t be criminalized.