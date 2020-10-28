9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Should criticizing the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) be criminalized?

By Chief Editor
39 views
1
Feature Politics Should criticizing the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) be criminalized?
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Venus N Msyani Concerned citizen

Less than a month ago, at the heads of political parties meeting with ECZ at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, the Rainbow party President Winter Kabimba came up with a suggestion.

He suggested a law to allow and give power to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to summon those who accuse it recklessly.

Mr. Kabimba didn’t mention names. An implication that he was referring to all who criticize ECZ. According to Mr. Kabimba, ECZ is not a political party but an autonomous body that should not be dragged into politics.

I strongly disagree with Mr. Kabimba. If ECZ is not a political party but an autonomous body as stated, it must stop behaving like a political party.

It must work on what seems to be a spirit of favoritism.

ECZ’s duty is to promote fair political competition in the country. Unfortunately, it has failed to do so. If we say Zambia’s political playground is even, we are the best liars ever lived.

Edgar Lungu was busy campaigning in Chilubi recently for Council Chairman while the opposition (UPND) was busy trying to rescue a colleague (Chishimba Kambwili) from prison. No change to campaign for the candidate. That is not a fair competition.

Of course, ECZ has nothing to do with Kambwili’s issue, but how about failing to keep promises.

ECZ promised people that violent political parties will be barred from participating in elections. But in every election cadres are harassing and intimidating voters. Lives and properties have been lost in some incidences.

Any action by ECZ? Non.

If you question ECZ why you have failed to keep your words, should you be summoned? Mr. Winter Kabimba, please learn to speak out of principles.

Accusing the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) of failure shouldn’t be criminalized.

Previous articleRDA awards contracts worth over K18 million to 12 local sub-contractors to work on Katoba to Chirundu via Chiawa road
Next articleKangaroo Court in Lusaka ‘s unplanned settlement In’gombe

1 COMMENT

  1. “…Edgar Lungu was busy campaigning in Chilubi recently for Council Chairman while the opposition (UPND) was busy trying to rescue a colleague (Chishimba Kambwili) from prison…”
    Rescue a colleague, rescue a criminal??? Then you want to criticize the ECZ for your s.t.up!d decisions?? I think Wynter has a point. We must support his suggestion so that we don’t end up with opposition like upnd in future.

    1
    4

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 7

President Lungu remains the right person to lead Zambia Forward-Paramount Chief Mpezeni

Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people has said that Zambians should give President Edgar Lungu maximum...
Read more
Columns

Kangaroo Court in Lusaka ‘s unplanned settlement In’gombe

Chief Editor - 1
By Nkonkomalimba Kafunda In’gombe originally one of the several Lusaka unplanned settlements is a sprawling lively compound near the University of Zambia neighboring Kalundu on...
Read more
Feature Politics

Should criticizing the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) be criminalized?

Chief Editor - 1
By Venus N Msyani Concerned citizen Less than a month ago, at the heads of political parties meeting with ECZ at Mulungushi International Conference Centre,...
Read more
Economy

RDA awards contracts worth over K18 million to 12 local sub-contractors to work on Katoba to Chirundu via Chiawa road

Chief Editor - 3
The Road Development Agency (RDA) has awarded contracts worth over K18 million to 12 local sub-contractors to undertake works along the Katoba to Chirundu...
Read more
Feature Politics

Youth Alliance calls on Youths to Massively Register during the Voter Registration Exercise

Chief Editor - 1
Youth Alliance for Development (YAD) has called on youths to massively register during the voter registration exercise, which begins on October 29th, 2020. ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu remains the right person to lead Zambia Forward-Paramount Chief Mpezeni

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 7
Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people has said that Zambians should give President Edgar Lungu maximum votes in the 2021 elections....
Read more

Youth Alliance calls on Youths to Massively Register during the Voter Registration Exercise

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 1
Youth Alliance for Development (YAD) has called on youths to massively register during the voter registration exercise, which begins on October 29th, 2020. ...
Read more

Chishimba Kambwili out of Jail on 300,000 Kwacha cash bail pending appeal

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 18
The Lusaka Magistrate Court has granted National Democratic Congress (NDC) Leader Chishimba Kambwili 300,000 Kwacha cash bail pending appeal. Mr. Kambwili who is currently in...
Read more

I still don’t know why I was arrested-Mucheleka

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy Secretary General for Politics, Patrick Mucheleka has lifted the lid on his recent incarceration at Kasama's Milima...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.