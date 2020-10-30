The Kitwe Pastors Fellowship has expressed disappointment with the collapse of the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 in Parliament yesterday.
Speaking in an interview in Kitwe today, the pastors’ fellowship chairperson Reverend Raddy Lewila said the members of Parliament have failed to deliver the wishes of the people that sent them to Parliament.
“The MPs did not go by the wishes of the people but on their political inclination and posterity will judge us,” Reverend Lewila said.
Reverend Lewila noted that with the collapse of the bill, the country may hold the 2021 general elections under the 2016 constituency which will subject the county to the same challenges that were faced after the elections due to the Lacunas contained in there which could have been corrected with the passing through of Bill 10.
“Bill 10 was a progressive bill which most of us church leaders supported except for a few church mother bodies, we supported it and we would have loved it to go through, it is unfortunate that it has failed, ” he said.
This is simply not true. Bill 10 was never the wishes of the people. That is why it has collapsed in the first place
The evil bill finally gone.
A minister goes on PF ZNBC TV and starts saying wanyala to others. So who has nyaladi now. Take constitutional matters seriously please. Very happy that this energy and distractive bill is gone and hopefully for good
Bill 10 intended to enhance and increase the powers of the Public Protector so that future generations of Zambians have an institution that will fight corruption. Upnd are happy and celebrating they deprived Zambians of that privilege.
Bill 10 intended to enhance and increase the powers of the Public Protector so that future generations of Zambians have an institution that will fight corruption. Upnd are happy and celebrating they deprived Zambians of that privilege. Just like they deprived Zambians of the Bill of Rights.
What they said about bill 10
Minister of Justice said wanyala, that was on TV, claiming bill 10 would pass
Kabwe central MP – Said they had the numbers to pass the bill
Chief Whip – Said the Zambian people had endorsed and therefore they had the numbers
FALSE PROPHET. God has head our cries. Thank to independent MPS, NDC MP and UPND for being on the side of the voiceless Zambians.
For interest sake “How much were you (Useless Pastor) expected to rip off if this Useless infamous Bill 10 had to pass?
Why are they disappointed when the whole country is celebrating. Did not realize that they are also licking their wounds. But let the truth be told to them that the women, youth and the disabled can be adopted by their parties and participate in national affairs. Dr Kaunda put Lazarus Tembo a blind musician as minister of state and did not require any bill or law to do that. It’s just political will
The people spoke, the MPs have carried out the wish of the people. This is a democracy. Just because Kitwe Pastors supported the bill doesn’t mean the bill should have passed.