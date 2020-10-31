9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 31, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government vows to fight the scourge of GBV

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
General News Government vows to fight the scourge of GBV
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Government has restated that it is committed to promoting and protecting women’s rights and curbing gender based violence (GBV) in the country.

Minister of Gender, Elizabeth Phiri, says the government is also working tirelessly to reduce gender inequality by making progressive changes to legislations that prioritize the advancement of women and strengthen capacity to influence decision-making.

ZANIS reports that Mrs Phiri said this in a speech read on her behalf by her Permanent Secretary, Sastone Silomba, during the Women’s Quadrennial Conference of Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ), in Chongwe today.

Mrs Phiri notes that the signing of the Regional and International Instruments by the government, demonstrates its commitment to increase women’s participation in all spheres of life.

“The implementation of the National Gender Policy also shows that the country is moving in the right direction towards achieving gender equality,” she added.

“We should appreciate that under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu, a considerable number of women have been appointed to head various key institutions of government,” said Mrs Phiri.

She highlighted that it is encouraging to note that the CSAWUZ Union is making efforts in ensuring that women take up positions of influence.

The Minister stated that government is concerned that discrimination against women still remains the most pervasive form of inequality.

“This is the reason why CSAWUZ plays a very important role in the warm industrial relations that exist between government and its workers,” Mrs Phiri stated.

And CSAWUZ President Davy Chiyobe said the salary increment for civil servants should be double digits unlike the four percent that was previously granted.

Mr Chiyobe explained that many civil servants are the breadwinners in their families hence the need for a reasonable salary to sustain them.

“The government still owes many civil servants outstanding allowances like settling in and vocational,” Mr Chiyobe stated.

He advised the government to allocate some funds towards the payment of outstanding allowances for civil servants from the COVID-19 stimulus package.

Mr Chiyobe further advised the government to have the pension’s reforms and introduce building mortgages for all civil servants.

“Civil servants who are with the National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) will fail to sustain themselves after retirement due to the removal of the lump sum retirement package,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, Eastern Province CSAWUZ member Margaret Nkosi, has thanked the organizers of the conference saying that it gives the members a platform to interact and learn from other members from other parts of the country.

The 10th Women Quadrennial Conference held at Sky View Lodge in Chongwe was held under the theme; Building a united and well organized CSAWUZ through women’s participation.

Previous articleBoard of Directors of the Road Development Agency appoints George Manyele as CEO
Next articleZambia’s Quest for Debt Relief and restructuring Must be Transparent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

Zambia’s Quest for Debt Relief and restructuring Must be Transparent

By Nalucha Nganga Ziba Country Director, ActionAid Zambia With the advent of COVID-19 early this year, seeking debt relief was...
Read more
General News

Government vows to fight the scourge of GBV

Chief Editor - 0
The Government has restated that it is committed to promoting and protecting women’s rights and curbing gender based violence (GBV) in the...
Read more
General News

Board of Directors of the Road Development Agency appoints George Manyele as CEO

Chief Editor - 1
The Board of Directors of the Road Development Agency (RDA) has confirmed George Manyele as RDA Director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Engineer...
Read more
Feature Sports

Prison Leopards Go Top of FAZ Super Division Log

sports - 0
Prison Leopards on Friday took a 24 hour lead in Week One of the FAZ Super Division following a 3-0 away win over fellow...
Read more
Economy

Kazungula Bridge to enhance trade between Zambia and Bostwana

Chief Editor - 20
The Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Cross Border Traders Association has praised governments of Zambia and Botswana for the progress made towards the completion...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Board of Directors of the Road Development Agency appoints George Manyele as CEO

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Board of Directors of the Road Development Agency (RDA) has confirmed George Manyele as RDA Director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Engineer...
Read more

Kitwe Pastor expresses disappointment with Bill 10 collapse

General News Chief Editor - 24
The Kitwe Pastors Fellowship has expressed disappointment with the collapse of the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 in Parliament yesterday. Speaking in an interview ...
Read more

Kabwe municipal distances itself from illegal land allocation

General News Chief Editor - 3
Kabwe Mayor, Prince Chileshe, has distanced the local authority from the illegal allocation of residential plots at Kakumbi area. Opening the Full Council Meeting at...
Read more

U S embassy awards K4.5 million to 9 women entrepreneurs

General News Chief Editor - 7
The United States Embassy, in collaboration with the United States African Development Foundation (USADF) and Women’s Entrepreneurship Access Center (WEAC), has yesterday awarded nine...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.