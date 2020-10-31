The Government has restated that it is committed to promoting and protecting women’s rights and curbing gender based violence (GBV) in the country.

Minister of Gender, Elizabeth Phiri, says the government is also working tirelessly to reduce gender inequality by making progressive changes to legislations that prioritize the advancement of women and strengthen capacity to influence decision-making.

ZANIS reports that Mrs Phiri said this in a speech read on her behalf by her Permanent Secretary, Sastone Silomba, during the Women’s Quadrennial Conference of Civil Servants and Allied Workers Union of Zambia (CSAWUZ), in Chongwe today.

Mrs Phiri notes that the signing of the Regional and International Instruments by the government, demonstrates its commitment to increase women’s participation in all spheres of life.

“The implementation of the National Gender Policy also shows that the country is moving in the right direction towards achieving gender equality,” she added.

“We should appreciate that under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu, a considerable number of women have been appointed to head various key institutions of government,” said Mrs Phiri.

She highlighted that it is encouraging to note that the CSAWUZ Union is making efforts in ensuring that women take up positions of influence.

The Minister stated that government is concerned that discrimination against women still remains the most pervasive form of inequality.

“This is the reason why CSAWUZ plays a very important role in the warm industrial relations that exist between government and its workers,” Mrs Phiri stated.

And CSAWUZ President Davy Chiyobe said the salary increment for civil servants should be double digits unlike the four percent that was previously granted.

Mr Chiyobe explained that many civil servants are the breadwinners in their families hence the need for a reasonable salary to sustain them.

“The government still owes many civil servants outstanding allowances like settling in and vocational,” Mr Chiyobe stated.

He advised the government to allocate some funds towards the payment of outstanding allowances for civil servants from the COVID-19 stimulus package.

Mr Chiyobe further advised the government to have the pension’s reforms and introduce building mortgages for all civil servants.

“Civil servants who are with the National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) will fail to sustain themselves after retirement due to the removal of the lump sum retirement package,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, Eastern Province CSAWUZ member Margaret Nkosi, has thanked the organizers of the conference saying that it gives the members a platform to interact and learn from other members from other parts of the country.

The 10th Women Quadrennial Conference held at Sky View Lodge in Chongwe was held under the theme; Building a united and well organized CSAWUZ through women’s participation.