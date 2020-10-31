9.5 C
Feature Politics
Updated:

Lessons from Bill 10 defeat by Fred M’membe

By Chief Editor
The defeat of Bill 10 in Parliament last Thursday revealed the true characters of some of our rulers in the Patriotic Front and its government.

We heard all sorts of words, justifications, consolations and sayings in reactions to the Bill 10 defeat.

It’s very clear that anyone can deal with victory and only the mighty can bear defeat. It’s very clear that our colleagues in the Patriotic Front are opportunists, chancers who have not struggled much or have struggled very little in their lives.

We who have struggled for many years from very disadvantaged positions and have suffered many setbacks know very well that when defeat comes, it should be accepted as a signal that your plans are not sound, rebuild those plans, and set sail once more toward your coveted goal.

The truth is, unless you realise that the situation is over, you cannot move forward. Any time you feel so pained by defeat, it is only because you insist on clinging to what doesn’t work.

There’s no need for our colleagues in the Patriotic Front to be so bitter about the Bill 10 defeat. Defeat isn’t bitter if you don’t swallow it – it’s only bitter if you swallow it. And it seems they have swallowed the Bill 10 defeat. That’s why they are endlessly and invariably spewing bitter words about Bill 10 defeat.

Previous articleLusaka Mayor and Kitwe Mayor to resume duties on Monday, after being cleared

4 COMMENTS

  1. Can you Mmèmbelician remember who you’ve been rubbing shoulders with?

    There were definitely times when Mmembe was making sense. Not any more! His advice in this article is meaningless.

    We can’t intertain lessons from a masquerad who uses abusive language on women unless he himself remembers who he’s been puffing with.

    1

  3. It’s a sweet bitter lesson indeed for them. A reality check. We urge State Counsel John Sangwa and Kelvin Bwalya Fube and indeed other legal minds, to this race of constitutionalism. Now to take the relay baton from the MPs and stop the 3rd term by challenging the unlawful nomination of those whom our Constitution disqualifies from standing.

