Sunday, November 1, 2020
Updated:

President Lungu honoured with a Grand leadership and Good Governance award

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has been honoured with a Grand leadership and Good Governance award by the Universal Peace Federation in recognition to his efforts to change the face of Zambia through infrastructure development.

The President becomes the fifth African leader to receive the award.

Handing over the award, Universal Peace Federation National President, Reverend David Phiri said the international award is also meant to recognise President Lungu’s commitment to family values.

Reverend Phiri who handed over the award on behalf of the global organization encouraged President Lungu to remain humble as he serves the people of Zambia.

President Lungu was given the award at the Bible Gospel Church in Africa – BIGOCA in Lusaka today.

And Addressing congregants, President Lungu urged Zambians to take heed to the word of God.

And Speaking earlier, BIGOCA Archbishop Peter Ndhlovu said God will see the nation through during this difficult time.

He said contrary to what others are hoping for, God will ensure that there is peace continue to prevail in the country.

