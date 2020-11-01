The government says it remains committed to ensuring that the living standards of the vulnerable people in society are uplifted.

Flagging off the payments of the Social Cash Transfer (SCT) to beneficiaries in Kasenengwa district, eastern province, District Commissioner, Sara Kalaluka, said uplifting the living standards of the incapacitated and vulnerable people in society is the prime objective of the government.

Ms Kalaluka said the government will continue to provide social protection support to its people, further disclosing that a total of 5 770 beneficiaries are currently on the programme in the district out of which 472 are disabled.

‘’The Government remains committed to the continued implementation of the SCT programme. We have 5770 beneficiaries in the district out of which 5 298 are able-bodied while 472 are physically challenged ’’ she said.

Ms Kalaluka urged the beneficiaries to put the funds to good use as the government wants to see improvement in their living conditions.

She thanked the beneficiaries for their patience during a break in the implementation of the programme and assured them that the government will continue to prioritise their wellbeing.

And one of the beneficiaries, Tilange Daka thanked the government for resuming the implementation of the SCT programme as most vulnerable people in society have little or no source of income.