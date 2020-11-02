9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 2, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Chitotela Launches Lala, Bemba Books to Promote Local Tourism

By Chief Editor
39 views
2
General News Chitotela Launches Lala, Bemba Books to Promote Local Tourism
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has launched two books authored in vernacular aimed at promoting local tourism to local tourists with President Edgar Lungu being the first to get a copy.

Mr. Chitotela says the book authored in Lala by Lala Kalindula Musician and Diplomat at the Zambian Mission in India, Bangwe Naviley Chisenga, has impressed President Lungu as it will market the Lala sanctity to locals beyond Chitambo, Serenje, Mkushi and Luano Districts of Central Province.

He says Mr. Bangwe’s book, Kwilala Ukwelele Icitala, is unique as it highlights the history of the Lala people that originated from Katanga Region and how their way of life has been affected by urbanization and technology.

Mr. Chitotela is also happy with Andrew Chibwe Mpundu, a former Diplomat at the Zambian Mission in India currently working as an Accountant at the Ministry of Transport and Communications, who has authored a book in Bemba titled Ico Utemenwe Ecikosha Imbafu.

At a media launch in Lusaka today, Mr. Chitotela says Mr. Mpundu’s book contributes greatly to the preservation of local knowledge for the benefit of generations to come.
Speaking earlier, Lala Kalindula Musician and Diplomat at the Zambian Mission in India, Bangwe Naviley Chisenga, says resources from the book will help in the completion of three schools in Serenje’s Mailo, Chisomo and Chibale Chiefdoms.

Mr. Bangwe says the three schools will be opened ceremoniously in the first week of November with funding from his Kolwe Akota Album and Umutekatima Book which profiled President Edgar Lungu.

And former Diplomat at the Zambian Mission in India currently working as an Accountant at the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Andrew Chibwe Mpundu, urged young people to use their local knowledge to promote tourism and raise funds for personal and national development.

Previous articleThe Deterioration of Human Rights and Rule Of Law Under the Watch Of The Zambia Police

2 COMMENTS

  1. Eya mukwai. Let’s promote the use of our local languages side by side with english.. and I like the shirt the man on the left is wearing. There we go, except for “shirt”, I know how to say the former sentence in Bemba. Who can help?

  2. If i may be excued to mention this that this is tribalism at its best. Why not bring up all 7 tribes ie Bemba, Tonga, Nyanja, Lunda, Kaonde, Luvale and Lozi books since that is a public premises?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 2

Chitotela Launches Lala, Bemba Books to Promote Local Tourism

Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has launched two books authored in vernacular aimed at promoting local tourism to...
Read more
Columns

The Deterioration of Human Rights and Rule Of Law Under the Watch Of The Zambia Police

Chief Editor - 0
By Kelvin Mambwe, PhD General Secretary, UNZALARU The University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU) is appalled at the deteriorating situation of human rights...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu honoured with a Grand leadership and Good Governance award

Chief Editor - 25
President Edgar Lungu has been honoured with a Grand leadership and Good Governance award by the Universal Peace Federation in recognition to his efforts...
Read more
Feature Politics

Opposion Leader James Lukuku dies at 40

Chief Editor - 5
Opposition Republican Progressive Party (RPP) Leader James Lukuku has died. RPP Vice President Leslie Chikuse has confirmed the death of Mr. Lukuku to ZNBC...
Read more
Economy

ZESCO grants Electricity Relief to selected low income households and small businesses

Chief Editor - 6
ZESCO limited has given its domestic and commercial customers a COVID-19 Relief Package to cushion the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on selected...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

A Budget Speech of Any Country is Never a Classified Document

General News Chief Editor - 6
By Peter Sinkamba President Green Party of Zambia (The Greens) As the Green Party we are shocked of the news of the arrest and detention...
Read more

Congolese Businessman Fined K 12,000 for Unlawful Stay

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Department of Immigration in Ndola has secured the conviction of a 28-year-old Congolese businessman for the offence of unlawful stay in Zambia contrary...
Read more

Social cash transfer resumes in Kasenengwa

General News Chief Editor - 6
The government says it remains committed to ensuring that the living standards of the vulnerable people in society are uplifted. Flagging off the payments of...
Read more

Red Locust invasion under control-Inonge Wina

General News Chief Editor - 6
Republican Vice President Inonge Wina has reaffirmed that the fight against the invasion of African migratory red locusts in some parts of the country...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.