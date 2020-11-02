Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has launched two books authored in vernacular aimed at promoting local tourism to local tourists with President Edgar Lungu being the first to get a copy.

Mr. Chitotela says the book authored in Lala by Lala Kalindula Musician and Diplomat at the Zambian Mission in India, Bangwe Naviley Chisenga, has impressed President Lungu as it will market the Lala sanctity to locals beyond Chitambo, Serenje, Mkushi and Luano Districts of Central Province.

He says Mr. Bangwe’s book, Kwilala Ukwelele Icitala, is unique as it highlights the history of the Lala people that originated from Katanga Region and how their way of life has been affected by urbanization and technology.

Mr. Chitotela is also happy with Andrew Chibwe Mpundu, a former Diplomat at the Zambian Mission in India currently working as an Accountant at the Ministry of Transport and Communications, who has authored a book in Bemba titled Ico Utemenwe Ecikosha Imbafu.

At a media launch in Lusaka today, Mr. Chitotela says Mr. Mpundu’s book contributes greatly to the preservation of local knowledge for the benefit of generations to come.

Speaking earlier, Lala Kalindula Musician and Diplomat at the Zambian Mission in India, Bangwe Naviley Chisenga, says resources from the book will help in the completion of three schools in Serenje’s Mailo, Chisomo and Chibale Chiefdoms.

Mr. Bangwe says the three schools will be opened ceremoniously in the first week of November with funding from his Kolwe Akota Album and Umutekatima Book which profiled President Edgar Lungu.

And former Diplomat at the Zambian Mission in India currently working as an Accountant at the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Andrew Chibwe Mpundu, urged young people to use their local knowledge to promote tourism and raise funds for personal and national development.