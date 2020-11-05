Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has urged security personnel in the province manning border points not to resort to instantly shooting smugglers.

Speaking when he addressed the Media in Ndola today, Mr. Nundwe said officers patrolling crossing points should resolve issues amicably and avoid taking people’s lives inaccurately.

He says the government is always disheartened whenever a life is lost in any circumstance, adding that every persons’ life is essential and that there must always be a lawful way of handling lawbreakers.

Recently, a man of Chililabombwe, on the Copperbelt, was allegedly shot on his private parts by the Zambia National Service (ZNS) officers for trying to smuggle mealie- meal into the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Kapembwa Kashimoto, 39, is currently battling for his life at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

In another development, Mr. Nundwe has disclosed that the construction of the new Copperbelt International Airport will be completed by April next year.

He said the construction works have reached 81 percent with minor work such as the construction of a filling station, access roads and few things.