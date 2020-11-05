9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 5, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Don’t kill smugglers , Copperbelt PS tells officers patrolling crossing points at Borders

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
General News Don’t kill smugglers , Copperbelt PS tells officers patrolling crossing points at...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has urged security personnel in the province manning border points not to resort to instantly shooting smugglers.

Speaking when he addressed the Media in Ndola today, Mr. Nundwe said officers patrolling crossing points should resolve issues amicably and avoid taking people’s lives inaccurately.

He says the government is always disheartened whenever a life is lost in any circumstance, adding that every persons’ life is essential and that there must always be a lawful way of handling lawbreakers.

Recently, a man of Chililabombwe, on the Copperbelt, was allegedly shot on his private parts by the Zambia National Service (ZNS) officers for trying to smuggle mealie- meal into the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Kapembwa Kashimoto, 39, is currently battling for his life at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

In another development, Mr. Nundwe has disclosed that the construction of the new Copperbelt International Airport will be completed by April next year.

He said the construction works have reached 81 percent with minor work such as the construction of a filling station, access roads and few things.

Previous articleFake teacher sent prison for failing to pay K60, 000.00 fine

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Don’t kill smugglers , Copperbelt PS tells officers patrolling crossing points at Borders

Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has urged security personnel in the province manning border points not to resort to...
Read more
General News

Fake teacher sent prison for failing to pay K60, 000.00 fine

Chief Editor - 0
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Nakonde District in Muchinga Province has committed to Prison a fake teacher for failing to pay K60 000 ordered...
Read more
Rural News

66 year old woman dies after being hit by cyclist

Chief Editor - 0
A 66 year old woman of Chidyamela village in Chasefu District of Eastern Province has died after being by a cyclist. Group Village...
Read more
Headlines

Bill 10 Vote is Final, Rules Speaker of the National Assembly

Chief Editor - 0
Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has said that the vote on the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 cannot be reversed....
Read more
Feature Sports

Chilumba Wants Unbeaten Forest To Maintain Perfect Start

sports - 0
Coach Tenant Chilumba wants Forest Rangers to maintain their perfect start to the 2020/21 FAZ Super Division season. Forest are leading the table on six...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Fake teacher sent prison for failing to pay K60, 000.00 fine

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Nakonde District in Muchinga Province has committed to Prison a fake teacher for failing to pay K60 000 ordered...
Read more

School appeals for infrastructure improvement

General News Chief Editor - 2
Chisengu Day Secondary School appealed to well-wishers and the Government to help it cushion the infrastructure challenges the institution is facing. Chisengu Day Secondary Headteacher...
Read more

Office of the Public Protector signs MOU with Transparency International Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Office of the Public Protector has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) to create and enhance maladministration awareness...
Read more

Respect the Office of the President- Freedom Fighter

General News Chief Editor - 26
A Ndola based freedom fighter, Isaac Chileshe has called on Zambians to have respect for the Presidency. Mr. Chileshe said Zambians have lost direction because...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.