Community Development Minister Kampamba Chewe says the failed enactment of Constitution amendment bill 10 of 2020 is a minor setback for the Patriotic Front party.

Ms. Chewe says the unsuccessful enactment of the bill will not derail the government from achieving its desired goals and developmental aspirations.

Ms. Chewe further states that government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu will deliver on all its promises despite the bill not being enacted in parliament.

Ms. Chewe says it is shameful for the opposition to celebrate the failure to enact the bill as it catered for all developmental sectors across the country.

She was speaking during the launch of farming empowerment funds for people with disabilities in Lufwanyama district.

Ms. Chewe added that the Constitution amendment bill 10 provided an opportunity for people with disabilities to maximize their potential in leadership positions.

She further stated that the government will however ensure that it empowers people with disabilities in order for them to contribute to economic development.

Meanwhile, farmers with disabilities in Lufwanyama have vowed to support President Edgar Lungu’s development agenda.

Kambilombilo farmers with disabilities secretary Gilbert Mumba says President Edgar Lungu has the welfare of people with disabilities at heart and deserves the much needed support.