INTRODUCTION:

In just under 300 days, Zambians go to the polls to choose a President and a new Parliament. The choice of Zambia’s 7th President will have an irreversible impact on the future of our nation from both the political and spiritual point of view.

To day I wish to have a conversation with the nation on the gravity of the decision we are all about to make. This includes the path to August 2021 and the quality of our electoral process.

ELECTIONS AND DEMOCRACY:

The latest developments in the United States in which President Trump has challenged the integrity of that country’s electoral process calls for deep reflection by all nations which subscribe to the western type of democracy.

It is clear that the democratic election experiment is approaching the sunset of its relevance. The western system of democratic elections has started to fail in many parts of the world, especially Africa. It is time Africa begins to craft for itself a new, more credible system of choosing leaders which in the end reduces conflict and places in office leaders of morality and integrity.

As we head towards our own election next year, it is important that we truly and fully interrogate the integrity of our own electoral system. The MMD has led the way in challenging the integrity of our own electoral system. We have insisted that the only way to build confidence in our electoral system is to ensure that consensus is reached at every stage.

The path to the August 2021 election starts here and today. Our demand is that all stake holders must be satisfied that the process serves the interest of all Zambians. The 2021 election remains rigged unless all pre election issues are resolved. This includes corrupt free management of the voter registration. Corrupt free issuance of national registration cards. The unfair application of the Public order act. The selective access to public media like ZNBC, Daily Mail and Times of Zambia. More importantly, we demand the full independence of the electoral commission. ECZ in its current state is too politically compromised to deliver a free and fair election. Under the current ECZ, violence and vote buying are not punishable. Continental research on the destabilization of most african countries reveals that corrupt electoral bodies are responsible for most of the carnage taking place in Africa.

MMD therefore insists on an electoral process that is free from interference from the party in government. MMD insists on a depoliticized police service. To build confidence in the electoral commission, we demand that the current ECZ be re instituted and re organized to acquire the necessary confidence from all stakeholders.

We wish to remind the ECZ that you are not our masters but our servants supported by tax payers money. We demand for consensus on all matters relating to elections. The first act towards creating an acceptable election path is to immediately call for an elections Indaba which shall consist of all political parties, the ECZ, the Police, the media, the church and civil society. This Indaba is meant to help in building confidence in the electoral process. Such a process will help in keeping peace and unity after the elections. Contrary to some overzealous responses from some sections of the media, our call for a respectable and dependable electoral process MUST be the cry of every Zambian. How do we improve the quality of our democratic institutions if we are unable to question the dangerous cracks we see?

The fall of Bill 10 must call for reflection on both sides of the political divide. The government must understand that democracy means governance by consensus. This bill lacked consensus from the beginning but the PF government chose to use the arrogance of power to try and force the bill through. The result was the rejection of the entire bill. We call for consensus in the management of our country. That’s what democracy is all about. One single vote can shift the direction of an entire nation. There is no small or big player in democracy. Every voice matters. The outcome of Bill 10 would have been different if consensus had been pursued.

It is in this same vein that the MMD condemns any plan to table yet another bill, THE POLITICAL PARTY BILL. The PF government must not lead us into temptation by bringing bills that have the ability to divide the nation further after the failed Bill 10. We are too close to the election to start agitating the nation with more divisive bills.

The MMD however calls upon all Zambians to ensure that they are registered to vote. Our fortunes will not change if we choose not to register to vote.

STATE OF THE NATION:

Our nation stands divided and paralyzed. We are at war with ourselves. We must fix this breach in our governance system. We must not divide ourselves along tribal or political party lines.

No one, outside ourselves shall bring decency back to Zambia except ourselves.

The New Hope MMD is of the view that the ongoing debate on the illegibility of President Lungu to stand is an issue for PF to resolve. Our colleagues must legally convince themselves that the law is on their side on his matter. The assumption that PF’s incumbency shall reward them in this matter is being negligent. Let them call on their best lawyers to guide them on this subject.

They must base their position on the law. The MMD can serve as a litmus test on this matter. Former President Chiluba’s bid for a third term in 2001 received overwhelming support at our party Convention. We even adopted President Chiluba as our candidate for 2001 election.

The law of the land stopped us.

MESSAGE TO THE CHURCH:

In 1991, the trade union movement was at the forefront of ushering in the multiparty democracy we enjoy today.

In 2021, the lot has fallen on the Church to take the lead in deciding the outcome of the August election.

Whatever the Church shall decide will have a major bearing on the results of next year’s election. But for the Church to deliver on this mandate, she must assume a position of incorruptibility.

The first step for the church to be relevant is to say NO to monetary gifts from politicians. A compromised preacher is of no effect in the shaping a nation. A good name is better than silver and gold. It is more honorable to accept to suffer than to be corrupted and lose your voice and Godly authority.

The second step is to get rid of FEAR. Many great ministers of the Gospel are in paralysis. Afraid to lose what they have. Fear to be imprisoned for saying the truth.

In 2012, God gave the former ruling party to us Christians, following my landslide victory at the MMD convention. The first time a member of the clergy became a leader of a mainline political party.

We were persecuted. Fought against and Imprisoned.

We fought back. After a long struggle which lasted almost four years, we finally overcame with a landmark judgement from the High Court which declared us as victors.

MY PERSONAL TESTIMONY:

Today, I wish to submit that I have never and shall never compromise on who I am. My first call and my first love is that I am an ordained Minister of the Gospel. I belong to the church fraternity. I have served the Lord for 44 years. I have seen Zambia transition from being a mediocre Christian society to a fully practicing Christian Nation.

I wish to echo the words of St Paul, “… I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ for it is the power of God unto salvation.” Before Politics, in Politics and beyond Politics, my position remains unchanged. I am God’s servant first, then a politician. Just like Paul was first an Apostle and then a carpenter. I am running for President of Zambia to infuse Godly values into our governance system. I therefore call upon every confessing Christian in the land to stand behind us as we prepare to place righteousness on the throne.

These values of integrity, justice for all and equitable distribution of goods and services to all Zambians are what shall build a strong and resilient economy.

I held the second position in the land when our economy hit its summit of success. We became one of the ten fastest growing economies in the world. Our foreign reserves were intact. We had almost run towards a zero debt portfolio. Zambians had disposable income in their pockets. As President I intend to build upon that success.

FOREIGN POLICY:

Under the New Hope MMD administration, we shall not be an appendage of any foreign power. We shall never ever be colonized again, either politically or economically. We shall live within our means so that our existence is not dependent on other economies. We shall be free to make our own political decisions. We shall choose our own friends and we shall demand for respect in all our multilateral transactions. We shall ensure that Zambians have the first share in all the resources of the country. We shall ensure that Zambians are the bosses within the boundaries of our nation. We shall strengthen all productive and mutually respectable bilateral relations. We shall also further cement the Zambia- Israel relations by moving our embassy to Jerusalem, the eternal capital of Israel. Zambia has a rich history with Israel and we intend to strengthen this.

NATIONAL MOBILIZATION:

Today, I am honored to flag off one of the most ambitious mobilization programs ahead of next year’s election. Under the supervision of our National chairperson for Mobilization, Madam Sylvia Nawa, I am confident that the political fortunes of MMD are about to flip positively.

I am convinced that the season for the Church to provide national leadership is now. We have been prepared for a generation and we cannot be called unqualified. In this generation we have upped the Christian influence to 97% of the population. We have declared Zambia a Christian Nation and we have adopted Christian principles and values as the guiding light into our future. What is left to complete this progress is to elect practicing Christians as Counsellors, Members of Parliament and President. August next year gives us an opportunity to complete the Godly project of making Zambia a truly Christian Nation and a light house on the continent of Africa.

CONCLUSION:

The question on your mind might be, but is MMD electable? Maybe your question should be, Is morality and integrity in a Christian nation electable? I believe it is, because we need it. There will always be those who are satisfied with the status quo. They were satisfied under colonial rule. They were satisfied under one party rule. They are now satisfied with the status quo. The New Hope MMD offers continuity of all democratic freedoms, a healthy economy, a new Christian leadership and a proven track record.

There is a shift towards God in the nation. There is a hunger for equitable justice. Zambians have shifted and New Hope MMD is here to provide the leadership.

Jesus said to the disciples,”…Launch out into the deep for a draught….” the disciples contended that they had tried to fish all night but with no success, but at thy word, we shall do it again, and when they did two boat fulls could not carry the fish..” remember it was the same waters they had dealt with the whole night. But when Jesus confirmed the season of harvest, the same ‘impotent waters yielded fish..’

MMD labored all night with nothing to show for it, but I now hear the voice of he Lord saying, throw down your nets one more time. At his word, from the same Zambian population, electoral victory is at hand.

I, therefore, charge all MMD members nationwide to go into all Zambia and announce that righteousness on the throne is now possible.

In the USA, a former Vice President Joe Biden of a former ruling party is about to be sworn in as President of the United States.

Four months ago, in the neighboring country of Malawi, A pastor Rev Lazarous Chakwera, running on a former ruling party was sworn in as President of Malawi.

It is not beyond Zambia’s reach for a former Vice President and a Pastor Nevers Mumba, running on a former ruling party to be sworn in as the 7th President of the Republic of Zambia.

May God bless our great Republic.

Zambia Shall be Saved.

I thank you.